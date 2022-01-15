Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Rock 15/01/2022

Elvis Costello Releases New Album 'The Boy Named If'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Following a string of fantastic tracks, including the driving rock n roll menace of 'Magnificent Hurt', and stunning piano-led 'Paint the Red Rose Blue', Elvis Costello has released his highly anticipated and critically acclaimed new album The Boy Named If.

Tomorrow will also see Elvis host a 'Pirate Radio' live stream where he will spin records, tell tales and play a song or two live from the basement of Defend Vinyl in Liverpool at 6.00pm GMT. Be sure to get yourself tuned in HERE: https://bit.ly/3qswsyA

With an appearance tonight on The Graham Norton Show, tomorrow morning at 10.00am on Saturday Kitchen, and Monday on BBC Breakfast, the excitement for Elvis' new record is electric - also reflected in the 4 and 5 star album reviews across the board.

Elvis will return to the UK in June 2022 with The Imposters (Steve Nieve - keyboards; Pete Thomas - drums; Davey Faragher - bass & backing vocals) along with Charlie Sexton for an extensive UK run of dates.
Tickets are available HERE: https://tour.elviscostello.com
Elvis Costello & The Imposters play the following dates:

June 2022:
Sun 5th Brighton Dome
Tue 7th Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
Wed 8th Newcastle O2 City Hall
Fri 10th Liverpool Philharmonic
Sat 11th Manchester Opera House
Mon 13th Birmingham Symphony Hall
Tue 14th Leicester De Montfort Hall
Thu 16th Oxford New Theatre
Fri 17th Bath The Forum
Sun 19th Portsmouth Guildhall
Mon 20th Swansea Arena
Wed 22nd Ipswich Regent Theatre
Thur 23rd London Eventim Apollo.






