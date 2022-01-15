Elvis Costello Releases New Album 'The Boy Named If'





Thur 23rd London Eventim Apollo. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Following a string of fantastic tracks, including the driving rock n roll menace of 'Magnificent Hurt', and stunning piano-led 'Paint the Red Rose Blue', Elvis Costello has released his highly anticipated and critically acclaimed new album The Boy Named If.Tomorrow will also see Elvis host a 'Pirate Radio' live stream where he will spin records, tell tales and play a song or two live from the basement of Defend Vinyl in Liverpool at 6.00pm GMT. Be sure to get yourself tuned in HERE: https://bit.ly/3qswsyAWith an appearance tonight on The Graham Norton Show, tomorrow morning at 10.00am on Saturday Kitchen, and Monday on BBC Breakfast, the excitement for Elvis' new record is electric - also reflected in the 4 and 5 star album reviews across the board.Elvis will return to the UK in June 2022 with The Imposters (Steve Nieve - keyboards; Pete Thomas - drums; Davey Faragher - bass & backing vocals) along with Charlie Sexton for an extensive UK run of dates.Tickets are available HERE: https://tour.elviscostello.com Elvis Costello & The Imposters play the following dates:June 2022:Sun 5th Brighton DomeTue 7th Glasgow Royal Concert HallWed 8th Newcastle O2 City HallFri 10th Liverpool PhilharmonicSat 11th Manchester Opera HouseMon 13th Birmingham Symphony HallTue 14th Leicester De Montfort HallThu 16th Oxford New TheatreFri 17th Bath The ForumSun 19th Portsmouth GuildhallMon 20th Swansea ArenaWed 22nd Ipswich Regent TheatreThur 23rd London Eventim Apollo.



