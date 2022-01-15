Martin Jensen & Cheat Codes Go 'Running' On New Uplifting Single With Theresa Rex!





www.facebook.com/TheresaRexMusic New York, NY (Top40 Charts) A seismic collaboration called 'Running' kicks off 2022 for the Danish producer/DJ Martin Jensen, Los Angeles-based electronic trio Cheat Codes and the award-winning pop star Theresa Rex. The single is the long-awaited follow-up to Martin Jensen and Theresa Rex's global hit 'Solo Dance'. It thus sets the expectations towards this new venture together with global phenomena Cheat Codes at an astronomical level.The musical synergy from the collective artists on the collaboration is palpable as 'Running' ignites into a primed dancefloor player. Addictive and memorable, the track is sure to be a hit with fans of all artists thanks to warm piano tones and Theresa Rex's vocal, which is snappy and is striking from the first listen. The first drop sees around, bouncing bassline groove below drums that combine to ensure the track is dancefloor-primed, as well as ready to take over the radio airwaves in the coming months.Cheat Codes have expertly crafted countless electronic music anthems, spanning dance, pop, hip-hop and alternative. A formula has seen them excel in the streaming world, clocking in over 6 billion total streams, amounting to them being one of the "Top 200 Most Listened To Artists in the World". The LA-based trio that consists of Kevin Ford, Trevor Dahl, Matthew Russell has also collaborated with a string of high-profile artists that include Afrojack, Wiz Khalifa, Travis Barker, Tove Styrke and Demi Lovato.Cheat Codes said, "We are excited to kick off 2022 with Running alongside our friends Martin and Theresa - we wanted to bring as much positivity and vibrance into the production and accomplish something anthemic! We hope everyone had a Happy New Year and are ready to hit the ground RUNNING in 2022."Danish singer Theresa Rex is the voice behind numerous hits, working with great artists like Jonas Blue, Alle Farben, and Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike. However, perhaps her most significant success came in her team up with Martin Jensen on the wildly popular 'Solo Dance', Martin's breakthrough single, which stands at over 649 million streams on Spotify alone.Theresa Rex discussed the project: "It was so special working with Martin and the whole team again. It has been a moment since Solo Dance came out, but I think that Running is the perfect follow up and adding Cheat Codes to the mix has made it pure magic." Martin Jensen added, "The energy working with this whole team was incredible. Reuniting with Theresa meant we had to do something extraordinary, so who better to do that with than our good friends Cheat Codes." Martin Jensen enjoyed a stellar 2020, capping off the year with two epic homecomings 'Me, Myself, Live' shows in November, a year in the making and the evolution of his famous 'Me, Myself, Online' shows launched during the lockdown to keep connected to his fans. Martin also returned for his second series as a judge on the Danish X-Factor series, where he remains the first DJ to do so. Martin also had a great year on the music front, receiving BBC Radio 1 support on his single 'Can't Come To The Phone' with Amber Van Day and N.F.I and releasing 'Make My Mind Go', with Rompasso, FAULHABER and JONASU. Martin Jensen, Cheat Codes, Theresa Rex 'Running' is out now via disco:wax / Universal Music.www.facebook.com/DjMartinJensenwww.facebook.com/cheatcodeswww.facebook.com/TheresaRexMusic



