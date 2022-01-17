Blue Lab Beats & Poppy Daniels Link Up On New Single "Gotta Go Fast"





Blue Lab Beats kick off the new year with the same soulful energy in which they fnished the last. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) GRAMMY and MOBO nominated Jazztronica duo Blue Lab Beats have joined forces with London-based trumpeter Poppy Daniels on new single 'Gotta Go Fast', out 14th January.The result of a handful of jamming sessions in a local park, 'Gotta Go Fast' is an energetic, jazz-infected creation punctuated by Poppy's hypnotic trumpeting. It marks the ffth and fnal single release from Blue Lab Beats' hotly-anticipated new album Motherland Journey, out 25th February. Recent singles 'Labels' ft. Tiana Major9 and Kof Stone, 'Dat It', 'Blow YouAway' and 'Sensual Loving' ft. Kiefer and Ghettoboy will also feature on the LP. Known for their prolifc output, the boys have also dropped a funk-laden remix of Detroit legend Amp Fiddler's track 'Energy' this week."We recorded 'Gotta Go Fast' in the middle of the pandemic and this was the frst track we ever recorded with the amazing Poppy Daniels," Blue Lab Beats enthuse. "She did her solo within one take and we were absolutely blown away. This is one of our favourite tracks of the album and I can't wait for this track to be played out live."They continue: "It was a pleasure to have the talented Poppy Daniels on the song. The tempo and the vibe of the song are very different from what we are usually known for. Can't wait to play this one live. Well done Poppy, brilliant solo!"Poppy adds: "So excited for the release of 'Gotta Go Fast'! This past year working with David and Namali, I really feel they've been able to help me share my voice ~ so hope ya'll enjoy this as much as I did recording it "One of the fastest-rising production duos in the world right now, with a Grammy nomination for their work on the Angelique Kidjo album Mother Nature, and a MOBO nomination for 'Best Jazz Act' in 2021 testament to their rise, Blue Lab Beats consists of producer NK-OK and multi-instrumentalist Mr DM. Starting out as bedroom producers, remixing tracks from A-listers such as Dua Lipa and Rag'N'Bone Man, the pair quickly grew into something far more potent - crafting a supple, wide-ranging sound inspired by the pioneers of hip-hop and the music of the African diaspora while staying true to their London roots.With over 32 million streams and having played Glastonbury as well as supporting the likes of Roy Ayers and Thundercat, Blue Lab Beats releases such as 2017 EP 'Freedom', with its stand out track 'Sam Cooke & Marvin Gaye', or 2018's 'XOver', a debut album brimming with hits including the eight-million-times-streamed 'Pineapple' and the acclaimed 'Sam Cooke & Marvin Gaye' featuring Kojey Radical and Tiana Major9, have proved how popular their sound has quickly become. Releases such as the 2019 EP 'Vibe Central', which has features from Grammy-nominated trumpeter Theo Croker, and statement track 'Hi There', a soulful instrumental sermon that also appears on Blue Lab's 2020 album Voyage, has brought them further success. They also performed a sold out hometown show at Hootananny Brixton in November, sounding off what was another career-defning year in style.Poppy Daniels started playing the trumpet when she was 10-years-old, when her grandad bought a cornet from a charity shop for her. 14 years on, she has established herself as one of the most respected trumpeters in the country, collaborating with the likes of Nix Northwest, BelCobain, Celeste, B.Ahwe, The Silhouettes Project, Colectiva, Arlo Parks, Pyjaen, Roella Oloro, Raquel Martins and Barry Harris.Blue Lab Beats kick off the new year with the same soulful energy in which they fnished the last.



