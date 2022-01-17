Nina Simone Releases "Be My Husband" (Hot Chip Remix) From Feeling Good: Her Greatest Hits & Remixes





Founded in 1956 by impresario Norman Granz in order to create a fair and just label home for Ella Fitzgerald, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Verve Records/Universal Music, releases the remix to Nina Simone's "Be My Husband" by electro-pop band Hot Chip (previously remixed tracks for artists that include Amy Winehouse, Florence and the Machine, Sia). The driving percussive synth filled single is from a new collection of music from the storied musician, Feeling Good: Her Greatest Hits & Remixes, set for release on February 11. The album gathers the most iconic songs recorded throughout Nina Simone's renowned career and includes seven stellar remixes by some of the hottest, in-demand DJ's worldwide. You can hear "Be My Husband" and pre-order the album now.The 26-track set spans the career of the legendary artist and includes seminal songs such as "Mississippi Goddam," "Strange Fruit,"" I Loves You Porgy,"" I Put A Spell On You," and Nina Simone's timeless version of "Feeling Good." The original songs gathered here have become a part of the fabric of our history, and the remixes that are included will help introduce her to a younger set of new listeners with ease. In addition to Hot Chip, top DJ's/producers that have expertly crafted remixes of select hit songs for the album include English DJ/producer Joel Corry (Charlie XCX, Ed Sheeran, David Guetta), Riton (Mark Ronson, Dua Lipa, Silk City) who recently scored a Top 10 hit in the UK with "Friday;" the Florida duo SOFI TUKKER (Lady Gaga, Rodrigo y Gabriela); drum and bass band Rudimental (Ed Sheeran, Mnek and Rag'n'Bone Man); Floorplan (led by legendary Detroit producer Robert Hood), and English electronic music duo HONNE. Feeling Good: Her Greatest Hits and Remixes Track listing:CD 1 Feeling Good (2:53)My Baby Just Cares for Me (3:39)I Put A Spell On You (2:34)Sinnerman (10:19) Black is the Colour of My True Love's Hair (3:24)See-Line Woman (2:35)Don't Let Me Be Misunderstood (2:44)Ain't Got No - I Got Life (2:08)Lilac Wine (4:13)Ne Me Quitte Pas (3:36)Love Me or Leave Me (4:04)Don't Explain (4:18)Mississippi Goddam (4:56)CD 2Strange Fruit (3:28)Wild is the Wind (6:56)Work Song (3:03)I Loves You Porgy (2:30)Mood Indigo (2:26)Take Care of Business (2:05) Feeling Good - Joel Correy Remix (4:21)See-Line Woman - Riton Remix (4:02)Sinnerman - Sofi Tukker Remix (3:50)My Baby Just Cares for Me - HONNE Remix (3:50)Take Care of Business - Rudimental Remix (4:20)I Put A Spell On You - Floorplan Remix (5:57)Be My Husband - Hot Chip Remix (9:13)Founded in 1956 by impresario Norman Granz in order to create a fair and just label home for Ella Fitzgerald, Verve Records has become home to some of the most pioneering acts in music, including Ella, Billie Holiday, Louis Armstrong, Nina Simone, The Velvet Underground, Frank Zappa, Dizzy Gillespie, Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Oscar Peterson, Sarah Vaughn, and more. Today, the label continues this rich legacy with artists such as Jon Batiste, Cynthia Erivo, Bettye LaVette, and more.



