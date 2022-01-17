Aira Yuuki Releases Digital English Version Of Latest Single "A Promise"





The lead title track "A Promise" will be the ending theme song for the popular television anime series "The World's Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat "and the chill-wave ballad song warmly spells out the thoughts about a loved one under the moonlight. By welcoming Masayuki Hasuo (keyboardist of siraph and former School Food Punishment member) as the arranger, she says "It became that one song that broke new grounds in terms of my own musicality."



The English version depicts more detailed scenes and emotions than the Japanese original version, making it a song that allows you to enjoy from a different angle. The short size teaser video of "A Promise (English Ver.)" is also now available on YouTube.



Aira Yuuki "A Promise (English Ver.)" Short Size Trailer:

https://youtu.be/P0L6bUXxsXY



https://lnk.to/LZC-1947

https://lnk.to/LACM-24153d



Aira Yuuki "A Promise" Original Japanese Version

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pKGPCyr-PdA New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Popular anime singer and lyricist, Aira Yuuki had released the English version of her latest single "A Promise" on December 15th, 2021 on all music streaming platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, and more. The lead title track The Japanese version of "A Promise" had been pre-released on all music streaming platforms along with the actual CD release for her fans on October 7th, 2021.The lead title track "A Promise" will be the ending theme song for the popular television anime series "The World's Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat "and the chill-wave ballad song warmly spells out the thoughts about a loved one under the moonlight. By welcoming Masayuki Hasuo (keyboardist of siraph and former School Food Punishment member) as the arranger, she says "It became that one song that broke new grounds in terms of my own musicality."The English version depicts more detailed scenes and emotions than the Japanese original version, making it a song that allows you to enjoy from a different angle. The short size teaser video of "A Promise (English Ver.)" is also now available on YouTube.Aira Yuuki "A Promise (English Ver.)" Short Size Trailer:https://youtu.be/P0L6bUXxsXYhttps://lnk.to/LZC-1947https://lnk.to/LACM-24153dAira Yuuki "A Promise" Original Japanese Version Music Video:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pKGPCyr-PdA



