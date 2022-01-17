Steve Aoki & Afrojack's 2011 Classic Receives Stellar Remix Treatment





Counting nearly 4 billion music streams to his name, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Celebrating the 11th anniversary of one of EDM's biggest tunes, Afrojack & Steve Aoki's " No Beef " is back in the shape of two immense remix packages, with a remix from Aoki himself serving as the crown jewel of the original's celebration. The first package is out now, featuring a mesmerizing version by Grammy nominated duo Goodboys, adding touching vocals, warm melodics and a sturdy deep house drop. Also present on this celebratory release are fresh remixes by LUM!X, as well as Riot Ten & Crankdat. It's a furious blast from the past, underlining the everlasting impact of this timeless festival anthem, scored by a star-studded line-up of contemporary dance producers. Catch it now on Afrojack's Wall Recordings & Dim Mak Records, and stay tuned for The Remixes Part 2, coming soon.Eleven years ago, electro house and EDM were going through an impressive rise to fame, quickly becoming the most dominant music genres in the world. Both Afrojack and Steve Aoki were riding this wave with a series of global hit productions, and their collab single " No Beef " quickly turned into a powerful anthem for the emerging dance music culture.Initially released in summer 2011, and added as a bonus track on Steve Aoki's 2012 debut album 'Wonderland,' the track featured Miss Palmer on fierce vocal duty, while a killer music video, featuring cameos from Lil Jon, Flo Rida, playmate Holly Madison and Ultimate Fighter Champion Chuck Liddell, unequivocally portrayed the modern DJ life - it set the tone for the rest of the festival dominated decade.Since then, the 'Afroki' collab has remained an iconic tune in dance music history. Still a record to raise the roof at any rave, its 11th anniversary deserves a worthy celebration, as it is honored by an impressive series of artists, spread over two remix packages.Part 1 sees none other than Goodboys take the track to new heights. Known for their Grammy nominated Meduza collab "Piece Of Your Heart," this UK duo has added sweet layers of vocal deep house across the original rave anthem. The inventive melodics of " No Beef " are still there, but enhanced by emotionally driven male vocals, sweet piano licks and an overall contemporary house vibe, ready to conquer a fresh audience all over again.Of course, Steve Aoki himself is also part of the celebration. The US dance music superstar drops a blistering "11 Years Later Remix," breaking up the original's electro vibe with a deep, progressive tinged, invigorating atmosphere.And then there's German tastemaker LUM!X, plunging the song into his trademark sound, featuring triplet styled beats and a huge, hands-in-the-air 2022 rave chorus. Closing off this first remix package is the action packed version from Riot Ten & Crankdat, who blow the record sky high with pumped up beats and raw, brutal dubstep sounds.It's a birthday in true EDM style, taking the music as wide as possible, providing the legendary " No Beef " with a fresh set of DJ weapons. Enjoy the party, and get ready for Part 2, coming soon."No Beef is an absolute classic track that Afrojack & I collaborated on 11 years ago. When we realized we were coming up on the anniversary of the release, we just had to bring the track back with a set of brand new remixes including one I made myself. I'm so excited for you guys to hear these new takes on one of my old favorites."- Steve Aoki"11 years later and the crowd always goes wild whenever I play No Beef! Steve and I had to celebrate the anniversary by giving it some fresh life with new remixes from some of our favorite artists. Hope you enjoy!" - Afrojack Steve Aoki - " No Beef " (feat. Miss Palmer) [The Remixes Part 1]1. Goodboys Remix2. Steve Aoki's 11 Year's Later Remix3. LUM!X Remix4. Riot Ten & Crankdat RemixOut now on Wall Recordings & Dim Mak RecordsCounting nearly 4 billion music streams to his name, Steve Aoki is a true visionary. Billboard described the 2x-GRAMMY-Nominated artist/DJ/producer and Dim Mak Records founder as "one of the most in-demand entertainers in the world." As a solo artist, Aoki boasts a lauded cross-genre discography that includes 7 studio albums and collaborations with Lil Uzi Vert, Maluma, BTS, Linkin Park and Louis Tomlinson amongst others. In 1996, he established Dim Mak out of his college dorm room, a trendsetting record label, events/lifestyle company and apparel brand. It has served as a launch pad for global acts like The Chainsmokers, Bloc Party, The Bloody Beetroots, and The Kills, in addition to being the home of early releases from acts such as ZEDD and Diplo. As a nightlife impresario, Aoki's legendary Hollywood club night Dim Mak Tuesdays hosted early performances from future superstars such as Kid Cudi, Daft Punk, Lady Gaga, and Travis Scott. A true renaissance man, Steve Aoki is also a fashion designer, author and entrepreneur. In 2012, he founded THE AOKI FOUNDATION, which primarily supports organizations in the field of brain science research with a specific focus on regenerative medicine and brain preservation. In addition, Aoki has pushed his clothing line Dim Mak Collection to new heights, both with original designs and collaborations with everyone from A Bathing Ape to the Bruce Lee estate. Aoki's multi-faceted journey is chronicled through the Grammy-nominated Netflix documentary I'll Sleep When I'm Dead (2016) and his memoir BLUE: The Color of Noise (2019). In the summer of 2020, Aoki unveiled his Latin music imprint, Dim Mak En Fuego, continuing to break down musical and cultural boundaries 'by any means necessary.'



