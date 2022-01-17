The Kernal Retires His Red Suit, Wraps A Trilogy Of Records And Emerges A "Masterful Cosmic-Country Crooner" On New Album 'listen To The Blood' Out Today



Listen To The Blood here: https://link.singlelock.com/kernal



More info on The Kernal's album release show at the Basement tomorrow night (January 15), recently named a Critics' Pick by The Nashville Scene - who praise his "hybrid country-rock style that suggests a fusion of the obscure novelty-country singer Jim Nesbitt and Nick Lowe".



While Listen To The Blood undoubtedly benefits from a pedigree seeped with Grand Ole Opry and Muscle Shoals roots, the music's subject matter is anything but typical for country music. Utilizing its protagonist's penchant for the "sweetly subversive" (Rolling Stone) alongside a storyteller's eye reminiscent of Tom T. Hall or

Watch The Kernal perform "Long Cool Finger" at Muscle Shoals' hallowed FAME Studios here: https://youtu.be/PbKxe1Z6P1U



Listen To The Blood Tracklist:

U Do U

Pistol In The Pillow

Green, Green Sky

Wrong Turn To Tupelo

The Limit

Long, Cool Finger

The Fight Song (feat. Caitlin Rose)

She's Seeing Somebody

Super (Marijuana) Walmart



The Kernal 2022 Tour Dates:

January 15 - Nashville, TN - The Basement

January 20 - Indianapolis, IN - Duke's

January 21 - Yorkville, IL - Law Office Pub

January 22 - Davenport, IA - Raccoon Motel

January 23 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th Street Entry

February 3 - Macon, GA - Grant's Lounge

February 4 - Sanford, FL - Tuffy's

February 5 - Jacksonville, FL - Jack Rabbits

February 6 - Greenville, SC -

February 9 - Athens, GA - The World Famous

February 10 - Savannah, GA - Over Yonder

February 11 - Charleston, SC - The Royal American

February 12 - Chattanooga, TN - Cherry Street Tavern. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Kernal has released his new album Listen To The Blood today on Single Lock Records, concluding a trilogy which intimately explores the complexities of the father-son dynamic while simultaneously reflecting on marriage, midlife crises, mental health and marijuana sold by Walmart. Hanging up his signature red polyester suit upon the album's release - the same one his musician father wore playing alongside Del Reeves on the Grand Ole Opry - Listen To The Blood is ultimately the sound of The Kernal searching for and finding the posthumous closure he's been seeking out since the project's beginnings. Recorded live to tape in Muscle Shoals with his longtime production partner Ben Tanner of the Alabama Shakes, Listen To The Blood balances this type of heavy subject matter with raucous performances and a firm embrace of the philosophy that music, above all, should be a damn good time.Listen To The Blood here: https://link.singlelock.com/kernalMore info on The Kernal's album release show at the Basement tomorrow night (January 15), recently named a Critics' Pick by The Nashville Scene - who praise his "hybrid country-rock style that suggests a fusion of the obscure novelty-country singer Jim Nesbitt and Nick Lowe".While Listen To The Blood undoubtedly benefits from a pedigree seeped with Grand Ole Opry and Muscle Shoals roots, the music's subject matter is anything but typical for country music. Utilizing its protagonist's penchant for the "sweetly subversive" (Rolling Stone) alongside a storyteller's eye reminiscent of Tom T. Hall or Roger Miller, 'Listen To The Blood' uses vintage sounds to reflect on the unique challenges of a modern world. On " Fight Song " - with a guest appearance from Caitlin Rose - he sings about getting jealous over a partner's Instagram, and on "Long Cool Finger" he pays tribute to his wife for being the family breadwinner - while the sweet subversiveness of a song titled "Super (Marijuana) Walmart" speaks for itself. Along with his full band, The Kernal will bring 'Listen To The Blood' across the country this year - with a full list of announced tour dates below.Watch The Kernal perform "Long Cool Finger" at Muscle Shoals' hallowed FAME Studios here: https://youtu.be/PbKxe1Z6P1UListen To The Blood Tracklist:U Do UPistol In The PillowGreen, Green SkyWrong Turn To TupeloThe LimitLong, Cool FingerThe Fight Song (feat. Caitlin Rose)She's Seeing SomebodySuper (Marijuana) WalmartThe Kernal 2022 Tour Dates:January 15 - Nashville, TN - The BasementJanuary 20 - Indianapolis, IN - Duke'sJanuary 21 - Yorkville, IL - Law Office PubJanuary 22 - Davenport, IA - Raccoon MotelJanuary 23 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th Street EntryFebruary 3 - Macon, GA - Grant's LoungeFebruary 4 - Sanford, FL - Tuffy'sFebruary 5 - Jacksonville, FL - Jack RabbitsFebruary 6 - Greenville, SC - Radio RoomFebruary 9 - Athens, GA - The World FamousFebruary 10 - Savannah, GA - Over YonderFebruary 11 - Charleston, SC - The Royal AmericanFebruary 12 - Chattanooga, TN - Cherry Street Tavern.



