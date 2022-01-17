Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Country 17/01/2022

The Kernal Retires His Red Suit, Wraps A Trilogy Of Records And Emerges A "Masterful Cosmic-Country Crooner" On New Album 'listen To The Blood' Out Today

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Kernal has released his new album Listen To The Blood today on Single Lock Records, concluding a trilogy which intimately explores the complexities of the father-son dynamic while simultaneously reflecting on marriage, midlife crises, mental health and marijuana sold by Walmart. Hanging up his signature red polyester suit upon the album's release - the same one his musician father wore playing alongside Del Reeves on the Grand Ole Opry - Listen To The Blood is ultimately the sound of The Kernal searching for and finding the posthumous closure he's been seeking out since the project's beginnings. Recorded live to tape in Muscle Shoals with his longtime production partner Ben Tanner of the Alabama Shakes, Listen To The Blood balances this type of heavy subject matter with raucous performances and a firm embrace of the philosophy that music, above all, should be a damn good time.
Listen To The Blood here: https://link.singlelock.com/kernal

More info on The Kernal's album release show at the Basement tomorrow night (January 15), recently named a Critics' Pick by The Nashville Scene - who praise his "hybrid country-rock style that suggests a fusion of the obscure novelty-country singer Jim Nesbitt and Nick Lowe".

While Listen To The Blood undoubtedly benefits from a pedigree seeped with Grand Ole Opry and Muscle Shoals roots, the music's subject matter is anything but typical for country music. Utilizing its protagonist's penchant for the "sweetly subversive" (Rolling Stone) alongside a storyteller's eye reminiscent of Tom T. Hall or Roger Miller, 'Listen To The Blood' uses vintage sounds to reflect on the unique challenges of a modern world. On "Fight Song" - with a guest appearance from Caitlin Rose - he sings about getting jealous over a partner's Instagram, and on "Long Cool Finger" he pays tribute to his wife for being the family breadwinner - while the sweet subversiveness of a song titled "Super (Marijuana) Walmart" speaks for itself. Along with his full band, The Kernal will bring 'Listen To The Blood' across the country this year - with a full list of announced tour dates below.
Watch The Kernal perform "Long Cool Finger" at Muscle Shoals' hallowed FAME Studios here: https://youtu.be/PbKxe1Z6P1U

Listen To The Blood Tracklist:
U Do U
Pistol In The Pillow
Green, Green Sky
Wrong Turn To Tupelo
The Limit
Long, Cool Finger
The Fight Song (feat. Caitlin Rose)
She's Seeing Somebody
Super (Marijuana) Walmart

The Kernal 2022 Tour Dates:
January 15 - Nashville, TN - The Basement
January 20 - Indianapolis, IN - Duke's
January 21 - Yorkville, IL - Law Office Pub
January 22 - Davenport, IA - Raccoon Motel
January 23 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th Street Entry
February 3 - Macon, GA - Grant's Lounge
February 4 - Sanford, FL - Tuffy's
February 5 - Jacksonville, FL - Jack Rabbits
February 6 - Greenville, SC - Radio Room
February 9 - Athens, GA - The World Famous
February 10 - Savannah, GA - Over Yonder
February 11 - Charleston, SC - The Royal American
February 12 - Chattanooga, TN - Cherry Street Tavern.






