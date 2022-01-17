Bonobo's "Richly Rewarding" (NME) Fragments Out Today On Ninja Tune





Several songs from Fragments were shared in advance of today, including "



After coming back from touring for two years, Green felt a sense of everything shifting and unraveling with the California wildfires and ongoing pandemic as he set out to make this new album. Born first out of fragments of ideas and experimentation in his Los Angeles studio in 2020 and 2021, the album ultimately was fused together in a burst of creativity fueled by collaboration, Green's solo adventures into the deserts of California and even his use of modular synths for the first time. Fragments is the sound of struggle and isolation, personally and collectively - and of a surging, joyous return. It is a reminder that out of struggle and disillusionment, creativity and hope can emerge at the most unexpected moments.



Fragments is the follow up to 2017's Migration, which reached #1 on Billboard's Dance album chart and hit Top Ten positions in several countries. Over 2 million fans attended Green's tour supporting the album.



Green is a favorite mainstage performer at the world's greatest music festivals and will tour the US, Europe, and the UK from February to May - see full itinerary below.

Listen to Fragments here - https://bonobo.lnk.to/fragmentsPR



Praise for Fragments:

"The grooves cut so deep…it has so much life in it, it makes you want to move"- NPR Music

"An enveloping excursion through jazz, downtempo, and

"His most engaging [album] in a decade: soothing, energetic and just right for the current moment...richly rewarding" - NME (4/5)

"An organic warmth flows like an ocean through Fragments. Green is undeniably in a league of his own" - Loud and Quiet (8/10)

"Recalling the powerful, orchestrated cloudbursts of Curtis Mayfield's solo debut... Green's production is expert" - Mojo (4/5)

"A work of subtle evolution, it's a record that rewards repeated listens, with patience allowing these fresh elements to rise to the surface on an album that underlines Bonobo's role as one of UK electronic music's most consistent, and pervasive voices" -

"'Rosewood' captures the essence of the dance floor, and the morning after the party, too. The beat builds to something that demands you to move...from one of the most celebrated producers of the last two decades" - Billboard

"Feels like floating blissfully in the sky" - Uproxx, on "From You"

"A winning combination" - Uncut

"A masterpiece in wistful, cathartic electronica" - Skinny (5/5)

"Just the right balance of lush and gritty" - AllMusic

"This is an album that should be on repeat the rest of the winter and year" - Magnetic Mag



FRAGMENTS ALBUM TRACKLIST

1. Polyghost (feat.

2.

3. Rosewood

4. Otomo (feat. O'Flynn)

5. Tides (feat. Jamila Woods)

6. Elysian

7. Closer

8. Age of Phase

9. From You (feat. Joji)

10. Counterpart

11. Sapien

12. Day by Day (feat. Kadhja Bonet)



FRAGMENTS LIVE TOUR DATES - 2022

North America

18-Feb: Wildhorse Saloon, Nashville, TN

19-Feb: PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation, Newport, KY

20-Feb: KEMBA Live!, Columbus, OH

21-Feb: Stage AE, Pittsburgh, PA

23-Feb: College Street

25-Feb: Great Hall at

27-Feb: Royale, Boston, MA

28-Feb: Echostage, Washington, DC

02-Mar:

04-Mar: ANTHOLOGY, Rochester, NY

05-Mar: Higher Ground, Burlington, VT

06-Mar: MTELUS, Montreal, QC

09-Mar: HISTORY, Toronto, ON

10-Mar: Royal Oak

11-Mar: Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, IL

12-Mar: The Sylvee, Madison, WI

13-Mar: Turner Hall, Milwaukee, WI

15-Mar: The Palace, Minneapolis, MN

17-Mar: Mission Ballroom, Denver, CO

18-Mar: The Complex, Salt Lake City, UT

19-Mar: Knitting Factory, Boise, ID

21-Mar: PNE Forum, Vancouver, BC

22-Mar: Showbox SoDo, Seattle, WA

23-Mar: McDonald Theatre, Eugene, OR

24-Mar: Roseland Theater, Portland, OR



Europe/UK:

20-Apr: AFAS Live, Amsterdam, NL

21-Apr: edel-optics.de Arena, Hamburg, DE

23- Apr: UFO im Velodrom, Berlin, De

24-Apr: Palladium, Cologne, De

25-Apr: TonHalle, Munich, De

26-Apr: Xtra, Zurich, CH

28-Apr: Le Centquatre, Paris, FR

29-Apr: Le Centquatre, Paris, FR

03-May: The Brighton Centre, Brighton, UK

04-May: O2 Academy, Birmingham, UK

06-May:

07-May: O2 Academy, Leeds, UK

08-May: Rock City, Nottingham, UK

16-May: Royal Albert Hall, London, UK

17-May: Royal Albert Hall, London, UK

18-May: Royal Albert Hall, London, UK

19-May: Royal Albert Hall, London, UK

10-Jun: Maifeld Derby, Mannheim, DE

17-Jun: Sónar by Night, Barcelona, ES

