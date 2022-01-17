Aly & AJ Perform On Good Morning America, Launch Into Exciting 2022





Already today, Aly & AJ performed "Pretty Places" on GMA at the legendary Sunset Sound (where they recorded their latest album). It's a cut from their critically acclaimed 2021 album 'a touch of the beat gets you up on your feet gets you out and then into the sun' which Vogue called "the feel-good album of the summer" and which will see a deluxe edition released on Feb 11.



Including four tracks not on the initial 2021 release, the deluxe edition reaffirms the creative direction and musical triumphs that earned the duo praise last year from the likes of the New York Times, NPR, Billboard, The Fader, Rolling Stone, and more. Pre-order link for the album is HERE.



Also today, Aly & AJ drop the new album cut "Dead On The Beach". Written by AJ Michalka and Josh Pence (collaborator/actor/musician), who is a guest vocalist on the song, it's one of the sister duo's most emotionally raw performances to date. Inspired by a real-life near-death experience faced by AJ in the summer of 2020, the song's message also resonates with the uncertainty that many have dealt with throughout the pandemic.



"Dead On The Beach" follows deluxe edition sister tracks "Get Over Here", which Consequence of Sound called "a hypnotic ode to newfound love", and "Am I Alright", a timely look at addressing our own mental health amidst the chaos around us.



"We feel so compelled to just keep putting music out right now. We feel incredibly close to this music and these 4 songs form an emotional core to the album in their own right. They're the emotional underside to this body of work."



Today's GMA performances and deluxe LP news coincides with the recent announcement of their forthcoming 2022 performance at BottleRock. The festival appearance will follow Aly & AJ's acclaimed performance on the main stage of Lollapalooza last summer which Entertainment Weekly named one of the "6 best things we saw at Lollapalooza 2021".



Shortly after the deluxe edition album release in February, Aly & AJ will hit the road as part of their forthcoming "A Touch of The Beat" US & EU tour, which will include sold-out shows in Los Angeles & New York City, as well as stops in London, Paris, Berlin, Chicago, San Francisco, and more. Full dates below.



Tracklisting for 'a touch of the beat gets you up on your feet gets you out and then into the sun'

Pretty Places

Lost Cause

Break Yourself

Slow Dancing

Paradise

Symptom of Your Touch

Lucky to Get Him

Listen!!!

Don't Need Nothing

Stomach

Personal Cathedrals

Hold Out

Dead On The Beach

Get Over Here

Am I Alright

Way Way Back



"A Touch of The Beat" 2022 Tour Dates:

EUROPE

February 22 - Dublin, Ireland - Academy

February 24 - Birmingham, UK - Academy2

February 25 - Newcastle, UK - Student Union

February 26 - Glasgow, UK -

February 27 - Manchester, UK - Ritz

March 1 - London, UK - Shepherd's Bush

March 4 - Cologne, Germany - Essigfabrik

March 5 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg Oude Zaal

March 6 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix

March 8 - Paris, France - FVTVR

March 9 - Zurich, Switzerland - Dynamo

March 10 - Milan, Italy - Magazzini Generali

March 12 - Vienna, Austria - Grelle Forelle

March 13 - Warsaw, Poland - Praga Centrum

March 14 - Berlin, Germany - Hole44

March 15 - Hamburg, Germany - Gruenspan

March 17 - Copenhagen, Denmark - DR Studie 2

March 18 - Oslo, Norway - Parkteateret

March 19 - Malmo, Sweden - Kulturbolaget

March 20 - Stockholm, Sweden - Klubben



NORTH AMERICA

April 2 - Sacramento, CA - Crest Theatre

April 4 - San Francisco, CA - Fillmore

April 7 - Seattle, WA - Showbox (SoDo)

April 8 - Portland, OR - Roseland Ballroom

April 11 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

April 12 - Denver, CO - Summit

April 14 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman

April 15 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore

April 16 - Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre

April 19 - Chicago, IL - HOB

April 21 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue

April 22 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom

April 23 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts

April 26 - Columbus, OH - Newport

April 28 - Cleveland, OH - HOB

April 29 - Detroit, MI - Majestic Theatre

April 30 - Toronto, ONT - Danforth

May 2 - Montreal, QBC - L'Astral

May 4 - Boston, MA - HOB

May 6 - Philadelphia, PA - TLA

May 7 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

May 8 -

May 10 - New York, NY - Webster Hall

May 12 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa

May 13 - Raleigh, NC - Lincoln Theatre

May 14 - Nashville, TN - Marathon

May 16 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

May 18 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues

May 20 - Austin, TX - Emos (Inside)

May 21 - Dallas, TX - HOB

May 22 - Houston, TX - HOB

May 24 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto

May 25 - Phoenix, AZ - Marquee

May 26 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory

