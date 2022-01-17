Aly & AJ Perform On Good Morning America, Launch Into Exciting 2022

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Today, Aly & AJ perform on Good Morning America
and GMA 3, continuing The Fader's 2021 proclamation that "Aly & AJ just keep winning". Paired with new music, a festival spot at BottleRock, and an international tour (including sold-out shows in NYC and LA), 2022 is set to be another banner year for the beloved duo.
Already today, Aly & AJ performed "Pretty Places" on GMA at the legendary Sunset Sound (where they recorded their latest album). It's a cut from their critically acclaimed 2021 album 'a touch of the beat gets you up on your feet gets you out and then into the sun' which Vogue called "the feel-good album of the summer" and which will see a deluxe edition released on Feb 11.
Including four tracks not on the initial 2021 release, the deluxe edition reaffirms the creative direction and musical triumphs that earned the duo praise last year from the likes of the New York Times, NPR, Billboard, The Fader, Rolling Stone, and more. Pre-order link for the album is HERE.
Also today, Aly & AJ drop the new album cut "Dead On The Beach". Written by AJ Michalka and Josh Pence (collaborator/actor/musician), who is a guest vocalist on the song, it's one of the sister duo's most emotionally raw performances to date. Inspired by a real-life near-death experience faced by AJ in the summer of 2020, the song's message also resonates with the uncertainty that many have dealt with throughout the pandemic.
"Dead On The Beach" follows deluxe edition sister tracks "Get Over Here", which Consequence of Sound called "a hypnotic ode to newfound love", and "Am I Alright", a timely look at addressing our own mental health amidst the chaos around us.
"We feel so compelled to just keep putting music out right now. We feel incredibly close to this music and these 4 songs form an emotional core to the album in their own right. They're the emotional underside to this body of work."
Today's GMA performances and deluxe LP news coincides with the recent announcement of their forthcoming 2022 performance at BottleRock. The festival appearance will follow Aly & AJ's acclaimed performance on the main stage of Lollapalooza last summer which Entertainment Weekly named one of the "6 best things we saw at Lollapalooza 2021".
Shortly after the deluxe edition album release in February, Aly & AJ will hit the road as part of their forthcoming "A Touch of The Beat" US & EU tour, which will include sold-out shows in Los Angeles & New York City, as well as stops in London, Paris, Berlin, Chicago, San Francisco, and more. Full dates below.
Tracklisting for 'a touch of the beat gets you up on your feet gets you out and then into the sun' Deluxe
Edition:
Pretty Places
Lost Cause
Break Yourself
Slow Dancing
Paradise
Symptom of Your Touch
Lucky to Get Him
Listen!!!
Don't Need Nothing
Stomach
Personal Cathedrals
Hold Out
Dead On The Beach
Get Over Here
Am I Alright
Way Way Back
"A Touch of The Beat" 2022 Tour Dates:
EUROPE
February 22 - Dublin, Ireland - Academy
February 24 - Birmingham, UK - Academy2
February 25 - Newcastle, UK - Student Union
February 26 - Glasgow, UK - Queen Margaret
Union
February 27 - Manchester, UK - Ritz
March 1 - London, UK - Shepherd's Bush
March 4 - Cologne, Germany - Essigfabrik
March 5 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg Oude Zaal
March 6 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix
March 8 - Paris, France - FVTVR
March 9 - Zurich, Switzerland - Dynamo
March 10 - Milan, Italy - Magazzini Generali
March 12 - Vienna, Austria - Grelle Forelle
March 13 - Warsaw, Poland - Praga Centrum
March 14 - Berlin, Germany - Hole44
March 15 - Hamburg, Germany - Gruenspan
March 17 - Copenhagen, Denmark - DR Studie 2
March 18 - Oslo, Norway - Parkteateret
March 19 - Malmo, Sweden - Kulturbolaget
March 20 - Stockholm, Sweden - Klubben
NORTH AMERICA
April 2 - Sacramento, CA - Crest Theatre
April 4 - San Francisco, CA - Fillmore
April 7 - Seattle, WA - Showbox (SoDo)
April 8 - Portland, OR - Roseland Ballroom
April 11 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
April 12 - Denver, CO - Summit
April 14 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman
April 15 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore
April 16 - Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre
April 19 - Chicago, IL - HOB
April 21 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue
April 22 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom
April 23 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts
April 26 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music
Hall
April 28 - Cleveland, OH - HOB
April 29 - Detroit, MI - Majestic Theatre
April 30 - Toronto, ONT - Danforth
May 2 - Montreal, QBC - L'Astral
May 4 - Boston, MA - HOB
May 6 - Philadelphia, PA - TLA
May 7 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
May 8 - Silver
Spring, MD - Fillmore
May 10 - New York, NY - Webster Hall
May 12 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa
May 13 - Raleigh, NC - Lincoln Theatre
May 14 - Nashville, TN - Marathon
May 16 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade
May 18 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues
May 20 - Austin, TX - Emos (Inside)
May 21 - Dallas, TX - HOB
May 22 - Houston, TX - HOB
May 24 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto
May 25 - Phoenix, AZ - Marquee
May 26 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory
May 28 - Los Angeles, CA - Wiltern