Music Icon Lil Wayne Releases Classic Mixtape Sorry 4 The Wait On Digital Streaming Platforms For The First Time

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning music mogul Lil Wayne releases his critically acclaimed 2011 mixtape Sorry 4 The Wait on digital streaming platforms via Young Money Records/ Republic Records.In addition to the original twelve tracks, it boasts four brand new cuts. The lead single "CAMERAS" [feat. Allan Cubas] finds Weezyfiring on all cylinders with extraterrestrial cadences and incendiary wordplay uplifted by a hypnotic hook. It also serves as a showcase for the talents of Cubas who represents the impending next era of Wayne's legendary Young Money Entertainment—stay tuned for more on that!In 2011, Sorry 4 The Wait shook the culture upon arrival as an appetizer for the blockbuster Tha Carter IV. Earning widespread acclaim, Pitchfork raved, "Wayne has plenty of insanity left in him," and it earned "4-out-of-5 stars" from XXL, while Rolling Stonehailed it as "the kind of quickie that put him on top back in 2006 and 2007." On the project, he notably reignited popular singles by Beyoncé, Adele, Miguel, Meek Mill, Drake, Waka Flocka Flame, Big Sean, and more. Right now, Wayne is prepping more music for 2022. Get ready!The release comes on the heels of another incredibly prolific year from Lil Wayne. The music icon dropped the Tha Carter IV (Complete Edition) on streaming platforms in celebration of the critically acclaimed album's 10th anniversary, as well as kicked off the Tha Carter IV visual album. Wayne also launched the specialty Tha Carter IV Topps trading cards - making him the first rapper to have his own trading card collection. He teamed up with rap star Rich The Kid on their blockbuster collaborative mixtape, Trust Fund Babies (listen HERE). Wayne closed out the year with "Tha Carter Singles Collection" 7" vinyl box set, which features 19 of Wayne's biggest " Tha Carter " series hits on 45 for the first time ever.To date, Lil Wayne has gathered five GRAMMY Awards, sold 120 million records worldwide, notched 25 Top 10 singles, logged five #1 debuts on the Billboard Top 200, and scored 62 gold, platinum, and multiplatinum certifications. The "greatest rapper alive" is back and better than ever.Be on the lookout for a whole lot more soon.TRACKLISTING:Cameras (feat. Allan Cubas)Lil RomeoAnti-Hero (feat. Lil Tecca)Bleu Snappin'Tunechi's BackTunechi Rollin'Throwed (feat. Gudda Gudda)One Big RoomTunechi's RoomTwist Made MeGrove Party (feat. Lil B)RaxHands Up (My Last)Sorry 4 The WaitYM Inkredible (feat. Thugga, Raw Dizzy, Flow, & T@)IDK Lil Wayne rewrote the entire game in his image. The five-time GRAMMY® Award-winning multiplatinum rap icon, Young Money Entertainment founder, acclaimed author, skater, philanthropist, and history-making superstar left an indelible tattoo on the culture. By 2020, he cemented his legacy forever as "one of the best-selling artists of all time," tallying sales in excess of 100 million records worldwide with 15 million albums and 37 million digital tracks sold in the United States alone. Not to mention, he garnered 11 BET Awards, four Billboard Music Awards, two MTV VMAs, and eight NCAAP Image Awards. Among many milestones, he emerged as "the first male artist to surpass Elvis Presley with the most entries on the Billboard Hot 100," logging a staggering 109 entries. With a discography highlighted by two consecutive #1 debuts on the Billboard Top 200 with 2008's triple-platinum three-time GRAMMY® Award-winning opus Tha Carter III and its double-platinum 2011 successor Tha Carter IV, he completed the series with Tha Carter V in 2018. Not only did it clinch #1 on the Billboard Top 200, but it also achieved "the second-largest streaming week for an album in history." Every song on the tracklisting charted on the Billboard Hot 100 as he became "the first artist to debut two songs in the top 5." It all bulldozed the way for his thirteenth full-length and fifth #1 on the Billboard Top 200, Funeral, a year later. Simultaneously, Wayne owns and operates Young Money Entertainment as C.E.O. The company ignited the careers of two of the most successful artists ever—Drake and Nicki Minaj. The committed philanthropist founded The One Family Foundation too.



