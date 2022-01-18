Mikey Wax Song Featured In ISU European Figure Skating Championships





That song was "



" New York, NY (Top40 Charts) If you happened to catch the 2022 ISU European Figure Skating Championships at any point the past few days, chances are you heard an ear-worm during the medal ceremonies at the conclusion of each of its five main events.That song was " You Lift Me Up " by pop singer/songwriter Mikey Wax. Played throughout the arena speakers at Tondiraba Ice Hall in Tallinn, Estonia to a crowd of 7,700 people, and broadcasted across the globe via multiple platforms including NBC Peacock, The Olympic Channel (Verizon Fios, DirecTV, FuboTV, Roku, Xfinity, Dish Network, Altice USA, Hulu) and FranceTV, among others, the song has already shot up by over 1,000 Shazams during this time. You Lift Me Up " is the perfect celebration song. The track has recently surpassed over eleven million Spotify streams combined between its original mix and dance remix. If you have yet to watch the ISU European Figure Skating Championships including the five events that feature " You Lift Me Up " (Pairs Free Skate, Mens Free Skate, Womens Free Skate, Free Dance, and Exhibition Gala), do so now by visiting the ISU official YouTube channel.



