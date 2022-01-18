Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 18/01/2022

Chris Brown Shares New Track And Video 'Iffy'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Chris Brown has released new track and video "Iffy" via RCA Records. The single is a testament of Brown's ability to consistently make catchy singles with infectious beats and memorable lyrics. The Joseph Kahn-directed visual is just what you'd expect from the chart-topping artist - high-quality cinematic effects, smooth vocals and effortless moves.

This latest release follows Brown's well-received full-length mixtape Slime & B with Young Thug, which featured hit single "Go Crazy," and the release of the remix featuring Young Thug, Future, Lil Durk and Latto. Throughout his career, Brown has continued to break records - even his own - and received a plethora of accolades. The original version of "Go Crazy" topped his single "No Guidance" as the longest running #1 song on Billboard's R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart at 28 weeks and counting.
This past year alone, he's garnered nominations and wins from multiple award shows. "Go Crazy" won three Soul Train Awards for Song of the Year, Best Collaboration and Best Dance Performance.
He was also nominated for seven Billboard Music Awards, including Top R&B Artist, Top R&B Album and Top R&B Song ("Go Crazy"), four BET Awards including Video of the Year ("Go Crazy") and Best Male R&B/Pop Artist, two BET Hip-Hop Awards for Best Hip-Hop Video ("Go Crazy") and Best Duo or Group and two MTV Video Music Awards for Best R&B Song (for two songs - "Go Crazy" and "Come Through" with H.E.R.).






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2022
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0153310 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0027401447296143 secs