Woodystock Blues Festival Brings Two Days Of Great Blues To The Colorado River





All Ages Event.



Each day features a chance to win a Gretsch Guitar (via Raffle; must be present to win). Discount rooms available with our Hotel Partners, Aquarius Casino Resort and The New Pioneer Hotel Gambling Hall. Food, Drink, and Crafts Vendors, and more! All Ages. Tickets/Info: (760) 963-4994 or visit woodystock.info.



The night before, Friday, April 8, the Woodystock Blues Festival Kick-Off Party takes place at River Rick's Saloon in the New Pioneer Hotel Gambling Hall, "The Friendliest House on the River," overlooking the majestic Colorado River. 8pm-Till? Special Guest Artist performing that night to be announced.



Sax player extraordinaire Jimmy Carpenter, the 2021 Blues



What makes the Woodystock Blues Festival so special besides a great lineup? Location, location, location. "I was in negotiations with the Mojave County Fairgrounds when I met Gary Watkins, Head of Maintenance for Davis Camp Park, who suggested I check out the Pavilion there," Woodystock Promoter John Woodard Jr. told The Los Angeles Beat. "Once we got there, it was like, 'Wow,' it was so beautiful that the puzzle pieces just seem to fit. This is a fantastic location." Woodystock and Davis Camp Park Pavilion are a few short blocks from the still-majestic Colorado River, it's inviting Palm Trees and Beaches, and, of course, a host of big-name Casino/Hotels in Laughlin, Nevada, adjacent to Bullhead City, in close proximity to the Festival.



Blues vocalist



Carefully curated by John and Katy Woodard with some help from his publicist, Woodystock Blues Festival's eclectic two-day lineup definitely brings it. Festival Headliner is Multi-Blues and Grammy Award Winner, and saxophone player extraordinaire, Jimmy Carpenter, perfoming with his Band. Besides being an award-winning musician, Carpenter is involved with the Big Blues Bender, and is President of the Las New York, NY (Top40 Charts) It's the Return of Woodystock Blues Festival, with performances by some of today's top blues acts and giving Festival-goers the option of booking overnight Hotel Stays at some of Laughlin's best Casino/Hotels, Saturday, April 9 and Sunday, April 10.All Ages Event. Doors Open 10AM each day, Music until 9:30pm each day. No Ice Chests Allowed. Davis Camp Park, South Beach Pavilion (across from the Colorado River near Casino Row in Laughlin). Tickets: $60. (covers both Saturday and Sunday). Kids 16 and Under free with Paid Adult. Veterans United Arizona members and all other Veterans $10.00 off with Military ID. $5.00 Discount for Las Vegas Blues Society and Los Angeles Blues Society members with Valid ID.Each day features a chance to win a Gretsch Guitar (via Raffle; must be present to win). Discount rooms available with our Hotel Partners, Aquarius Casino Resort and The New Pioneer Hotel Gambling Hall. Food, Drink, and Crafts Vendors, and more! All Ages. Tickets/Info: (760) 963-4994 or visit woodystock.info.The night before, Friday, April 8, the Woodystock Blues Festival Kick-Off Party takes place at River Rick's Saloon in the New Pioneer Hotel Gambling Hall, "The Friendliest House on the River," overlooking the majestic Colorado River. 8pm-Till? Special Guest Artist performing that night to be announced.Sax player extraordinaire Jimmy Carpenter, the 2021 Blues Music Award's 'Best Instrumentalist/Horn' recipient, headlines on Saturday at the Woodystock Blues Festival, Saturday and Sunday, April 9 and 10, in Bullhead City near the Colorado River and Laughlin's Casino Drive. (Photo By Marilyn Stringer).What makes the Woodystock Blues Festival so special besides a great lineup? Location, location, location. "I was in negotiations with the Mojave County Fairgrounds when I met Gary Watkins, Head of Maintenance for Davis Camp Park, who suggested I check out the Pavilion there," Woodystock Promoter John Woodard Jr. told The Los Angeles Beat. "Once we got there, it was like, 'Wow,' it was so beautiful that the puzzle pieces just seem to fit. This is a fantastic location." Woodystock and Davis Camp Park Pavilion are a few short blocks from the still-majestic Colorado River, it's inviting Palm Trees and Beaches, and, of course, a host of big-name Casino/Hotels in Laughlin, Nevada, adjacent to Bullhead City, in close proximity to the Festival.Blues vocalist Sandy Haley, a Southern California Regional Winner of the 2022 IBC competing in Memphis this May, performs at Woodystock Blues Festival with the Sandy Haley Band, Saturday, April 9. Haley Emcees both days.Carefully curated by John and Katy Woodard with some help from his publicist, Woodystock Blues Festival's eclectic two-day lineup definitely brings it. Festival Headliner is Multi-Blues and Grammy Award Winner, and saxophone player extraordinaire, Jimmy Carpenter, perfoming with his Band. Besides being an award-winning musician, Carpenter is involved with the Big Blues Bender, and is President of the Las Vegas Blues Society. Jimmy's most recent album is "Soul Doctor," on Gulf Coast Records. Guitar lovers won't want to miss either Tommy Marsh and his well-traveled Crooked Eye Tommy, returning to Woodystock all the way from Nashville, Tennessee; or electrifying, genre-crossing guitarist and vocalist, Jay Gordon & Blues Venom, who perform both Saturday and Sunday. Other artists include 2022 Regional IBC Winner from Southern California, the Sandy Haley Band, fronted by powerful vocalist, Sandy Haley; eclectic Las Vegas faves, The Good Hurt; LA/High Desert staples and popular Woodystock attraction, Delta Shade; Arizona by way of San Francisco and bringing their Blues on the edge, Catbone; entertaining blues duo, The Reverend & The Doctor; SoCal/High Desert mainstay, The Blue Henrys, featuring guitarist, Henry Meranda; and the return of Stone Stanley, an Americana grunge band and the musical project of Jason Trembley. Singing The Star Spangled Banner again this year to kick off Woodystock Blues Festival is Miss Tiffany Lynn. Woodystock Blues Festival Emcee is Sandy Haley. Get more information at woodystock.info.



