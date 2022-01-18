Flautist Nestor Torres Releases 'Thank You, Willie'





"Thank You, Willie" was produced/co-written by Multi-Grammy® & Emmy nominee New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Standing on the shoulders of flute giants from worlds as diverse as Rampal & Galway in Classical Music; Richard Egues' Cuban Charanga style; rocker Ian Anderson's Jethro Tull; Herbie Mann and - most influential of all - Hubert Laws as pioneers of Jazz Flute, Latin Grammy® Award winning Nestor Torres' rhythmic and mellifluous flute sound remains apart in a class all by itself.Nestor's 18 recordings as a soloist; 4 Latin Grammy® nominations, one Grammy nomination and one Latin Grammy® Award; collaborations with diverse artists such as Gloria Estefan, Kenny Loggins, Dave Mathews, Herbie Hancock, Tito Puente, Michael Camilo, Paquito D' Rivera and Arturo Sandoval; as well as performances with the Cleveland, Singapore, and New World Symphony Orchestras among many others, are testament to the remarkable journey of an Artist who continues to grow and enrich the lives of those who experience his talents.A Puerto Rico native, Nestor Torres moved to New York City as a teenager to study at the Mannes School of Music and later at the New England Conservatory in Boston. It was during these formative years that Torres, while playing in Latin bands, learned to improvise in a style of Cuban Music called "Charanga", which shaped and developed Torres' melodic and danceable sound.As a speaker and Ambassador of Culture and Peace, Nestor Torres has joined Deepak Choprain Medellin, Colombia; in Costa Rica he met with Nobel Peace Prize Laureate President Oscar Arias, in Jordan with HRH Prince El Hassan bin Talal, and was also commissioned to compose and perform a piece for the Dalai Lama.In the last four years Nestor has released two well received classical albums and a very well- reviewed and selling jazz album titled "Jazz Flute Traditions"."Thank You, Willie" was produced/co-written by Multi-Grammy® & Emmy nominee Greg Manning whose credits include: Jonathan Butler, Gerald Albright, Brian McKnight, Deniece Williams, Kirk Whalum, Dave Koz, Herb Alpert and more.



