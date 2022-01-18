Country Newcomer Jake Banfield Releases 'Sleeping Alone'





"This song is about the internal struggle of coming to terms with a relationship that has ended. It's for anyone who has spent sleepless nights missing what you once had and coming to the realization that she's moved on and you're left sleeping alone." explains Banfield



After one of his original songs caught traction on TikTok, Banfield found himself a couple weeks later signing a management deal with Electric Feel Entertainment (Post Malone, 24kGoldn,Iann Diorr).After signing his management deal, Banfield found himself writing songs for some of the top girl pop artists receiving his first songwriting cuts from Madison Beer,



Shortly after, Banfield began working on his own original music again and went out to Nashville to write songs, record, and work on his unique sound with some of the top songwriters & producers in Nashville. Banfield is currently working on releasing his first full project in 2022. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Country newcomer Jake Banfield has released his viral crossover hit "Sleeping Alone." The viral single has been viewed over 1 million times across TikTok."This song is about the internal struggle of coming to terms with a relationship that has ended. It's for anyone who has spent sleepless nights missing what you once had and coming to the realization that she's moved on and you're left sleeping alone." explains BanfieldAfter one of his original songs caught traction on TikTok, Banfield found himself a couple weeks later signing a management deal with Electric Feel Entertainment (Post Malone, 24kGoldn,Iann Diorr).After signing his management deal, Banfield found himself writing songs for some of the top girl pop artists receiving his first songwriting cuts from Madison Beer, Little Mix, and Anne Marie.Shortly after, Banfield began working on his own original music again and went out to Nashville to write songs, record, and work on his unique sound with some of the top songwriters & producers in Nashville. Banfield is currently working on releasing his first full project in 2022.



