Vision Films To Release Akon Starrer The American King In Theaters And VOD Timed To Black History Month



The American King Trailer: https://youtu.be/QXwAL-OrRhM



Shot on location in Los Angeles and Nigeria, The American King is a fish-out-of-water comedy that features Senegalese-American mega talent, rap artist, and producer Akon as a troublemaking American anointed by a mysterious High Priestess to fulfill a 400-year-old prophecy to become the new King of Africa. While he and his foolishly sophomoric buddies find themselves trying to adapt to the realities of being royalty, the US Government, including the President, takes a keen interest in exploiting the situation for their own benefit. Amidst the hijinks and lessons learned about the responsibilities that comes with being a leader, the story reveals its roots from the history and lessons of the 1619 Project. Racial and gender stereotypes, American politics, and more are addressed, lampooned, and satirized with no holds barred, and with the beauty and diversity of Africa as a backdrop. The story is loosely based on the firsthand experience of writer and director Obekpa, a prince and former heir to his father's throne when King of the Idoma nation, Benue State, Nigeria.



The film also stars Andrew



Lise Romanoff, CEO and Managing



Vision Films is a leading independent sales and VOD aggregator specializing in the licensing, marketing, and distribution of over 800 feature films, documentaries, and series from some of the most prolific independent film producers in the world. Led by Lise Romanoff, Managing Director/CEO Worldwide Distribution, Vision Films releases 2-4 films a month across Theatrical, VOD, DVD, and television platforms. visionfilms.net New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Vision Films announces the limited theatrical and VOD release of the Adah Obekpa's The American King on January 28, 2022. A day and date limited theatrical run begins at The Sun Valley 14 in Charlotte, NC, The Laemmle in Glendale, CA, Studio Movie Grill in Philadelphia, and Emagine Theaters Chatham and Riviera 12 in Chicago and Detroit, respectively. The DVD release follows on March 1.The American King Trailer: https://youtu.be/QXwAL-OrRhMShot on location in Los Angeles and Nigeria, The American King is a fish-out-of-water comedy that features Senegalese-American mega talent, rap artist, and producer Akon as a troublemaking American anointed by a mysterious High Priestess to fulfill a 400-year-old prophecy to become the new King of Africa. While he and his foolishly sophomoric buddies find themselves trying to adapt to the realities of being royalty, the US Government, including the President, takes a keen interest in exploiting the situation for their own benefit. Amidst the hijinks and lessons learned about the responsibilities that comes with being a leader, the story reveals its roots from the history and lessons of the 1619 Project. Racial and gender stereotypes, American politics, and more are addressed, lampooned, and satirized with no holds barred, and with the beauty and diversity of Africa as a backdrop. The story is loosely based on the firsthand experience of writer and director Obekpa, a prince and former heir to his father's throne when King of the Idoma nation, Benue State, Nigeria.The film also stars Andrew Howard (Limitless), Nick Moran (Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels), Massi Furlan (Jumanji: The Next Level), Eyninna Nwigwe (Black November), Nse Ikpe-Etim (Fifty), Nathin Butler (Westworld), Miguel Nuñez Jr. (Juwanna Mann, Tour of Duty). Producers are Joan McCarthy and Adah Obekpa.Lise Romanoff, CEO and Managing Director of Vision Films says, "The American King is a cross between Coming to America and Black Panther, and while this movie is delivered with comedy it depicts a very powerful commentary about the divisiveness and double standards in today's society. We know audiences will have a good laugh and enjoy the very talented cast."Vision Films is a leading independent sales and VOD aggregator specializing in the licensing, marketing, and distribution of over 800 feature films, documentaries, and series from some of the most prolific independent film producers in the world. Led by Lise Romanoff, Managing Director/CEO Worldwide Distribution, Vision Films releases 2-4 films a month across Theatrical, VOD, DVD, and television platforms. visionfilms.net



