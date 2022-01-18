Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 18/01/2022

Iann Dior Releases 'Thought It Was' With Machine Gun Kelly & Travis Barker

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, chart-topping, multiplatinum selling, genre-defying superstar, iann dior releases his new single "thought it was" ft. Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker. The track is the latest offering from dior's highly-anticipated album, On To Better Things which is out this Friday, January 21st via 10k Projects.

"thought it was" ft. Machine Gun Kelly & Travis Barker, which samples the late 90's iconic hit, "Closing Time" by Semisonic, first premiered today as a BBC Radio 1 Exclusive.

To coincide with the release, dior shares the full tracklisting for On To Better Things, which includes features from Lil Uzi Vert, Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker on three of the album's fifteen tracks. The album is available for pre-order here.

Listen to "thought it was" and keep an eye out for more from iann dior and On To Better Things this week.






