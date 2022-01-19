Psychological Horror Re:Turn 2 - Runaway Set For 28th January Launch



New York, NY (Top40 Charts) London based developer, Red Ego Games, is excited to announce the sequel to their haunting 2D horror adventure Re:Turn - One Way Trip will be launching on 28th January across Steam for PC, Xbox Consoles and Nintendo Switch.

Re:Turn 2 - Runaway is a tense, character-driven psychological horror experience which see's our protagonist, Saki and her fiancé, Sen, trapped on an abandoned train; haunted by an evil spirit; which they must battle their way through to escape from the nightmare and free trapped souls from the clutches of the evil which has possessed them.

But, actions have consequences - in order to stay safe, Saki must decide whether to run, hide, or confront the evil to avoid a fate worse than the lost souls already trapped aboard the train.

Building on the saga of protagonist Saki as she battles the evils within the abandoned passenger train and other locations, Re:Turn 2 boasts completely reworked, vibrant, hand-illustrated in-game visuals and animations as well as a full voice acting and brand new sound track.

"Our experiences launching the original Re:Turn and the feedback we received from media and players alike has really helped shape how we approach our future projects." commented Omar Bik, Founder of Red Ego Games "it was clear to us that we had the pillars in place to deliver the game experience we wanted and had so much more of Saki's story to share so we're excited to share this new chapter with everyone. Rebuilding the game experience almost completely from the ground up with a new engine, revamped visuals and full voice acting has really allowed us to push ourselves as developers and to take Re:Turn 2 in new directions with a real emphasis on horror and scares".

For those brave souls who laugh in the face of fear, a demo is available on Steam right now - Re:Turn 2 - Runaway Demo on Steam

Key Features

Original Art and Assets

All-new soundtrack and sound design

Focus on Supernatural elements

Full voice acting

New locations

Vibrant, hand-illustrated in-game visuals and animations

All-new game engine.




