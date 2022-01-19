St. Paul & The Broken Bones Announce 17-Date Co-Headline US Tour With Fitz And The Tantrums, Launching June 1





Coinciding with The Alien Coast, St. Paul & the Broken Bones will make return appearances on two national TV shows - The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on January 27 and CBS Saturday Morning on January 29 (the group garnered a Daytime Emmy nomination for a previous CBS Saturday Morning appearance).



The band has shared a number of previews of the new album leading up to release day, including "Love Letter from a Red Roof Inn," "Minotaur" and "The Last Dance." The singles showcase the most adventurous and original output yet from an ever-evolving musical powerhouse. In a profound shift, the band's fourth full-length and first for ATO Records, strays far from the time-bending soul of past work like their 2014 debut, arriving at a convergence of soul and psychedelia, stoner metal and funk. At turns explosive, elegant, and unhinged, that sound makes for a majestic backdrop to St. Paul & The Broken Bones' visceral exploration of the strangest dimensions of the human psyche - inspired by sci-fi, Bermejo's famous St. Michael Triumphs Over The Devilpainting, Greek Mythology and colonial-period history books on the Gulf of Mexico.



St. Paul & The Broken Bones has earned three Billboard 200 debuts, an opening slot with the Rolling Stones, a legendary NPR Tiny Deskperformance with over seven million views, and multiple national TV bookings including the first-ever musical performance on Stephen Colbert's Late Show and a Daytime EMMY nomination for one of their CBS Saturday Morning appearances. Recently on his Rocket Hour radio show, Elton John, who is a longtime fan of the band and has hosted them at his Oscar party, said that "Paul Janeway is one of my favorite vocalists" and also shared a song from the new album.



St. Paul & The Broken Bones is: Paul Janeway (vocals),



St. Paul & the Broken Bones X Fitz and the Tantrums Tour Dates 2022:

*Local Presale: Thurs, Jan 20 (10AM - 10PM Local)

*Public On Sale: Fri, Jan 21 (10AM Local)

Jun 1: Asheville, NC - Rabbit Rabbit

Jun 3: Nashville, TN - Ascend Amp

Jun 4: Wilmington, NC - Riverfront Amp

Jun 5: Doswell, VA - Meadowbrook Park

Jun 7: Burlington, VT - Shelburne Museum Green

Jun 8: Portland, ME - Thompson's Point

Jun 10: New Haven, CT - Westville Bowl

Jun 11: Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony

Jun 12: Bethlehem, PA - Steelstacks

Jun 14: Canandaigua, NY- CMAC

Jun 15: Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavillion

Jun 17: Kettering, OH - Fraze Pavillion

Jun 18: Indianapolis, IN - TCU White Water Amp

Jun 21: Kansas City, MO - Grinders

Jun 23: Rogers, AR - Walmart Amp

Jun 24: Des Moines, IA - Water Works Park

Jun 25: Council Bluffs, IA - Harrah's



SUPPORT:

Seratones - June 1-12

Devon Gilfillian June 14 - June 25



Additional 2022 Tour Dates:

March 2-March 6 - North Charleston, SC - Riverfront Park Performance Pavilion

March 4 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern *

March 5 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Wine & Food Festival

March 6 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz *

March 8 - Washington, DC - Lincoln Theatre *

March 9 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club *

March 11 - New York, NY - The Beacon Theatre *

March 12 - Lebanon, NH - Lebanon Opera House *

March 13 - Boston, MA - House of Blues *

March 15 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore *

March 16 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE *

March 18 - Toronto, ON -

March 19 - Ottawa, ON - Bronson Centre *

March 20 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrews Hall *

March 22 - Chicago, IL -

March 23 - Chicago, IL -

March 25 - Minneapolis, MN - Palace Theatre *

March 26 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

April 16 - Birmingham, AL -

April 22 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

April 23 - Dallas, TX - The Granada Theater ^

April 24 - Austin, TX - Stubb's ^

April 26 - Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom ^

April 28 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom ^

April 29 - Aspen, CO -

April 30 - Salt Lake City - Commonwealth Room ^

May 3 - Seattle, WA - The Neptune ^

May 5 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom ^

May 6 - San Francisco, CA/Oakland, CA - Fox Theater ^

May 7 - San Diego, CA - Humphreys Concerts By The Bay ^

May 10 - Los Angeles, CA - The Theatre at Ace Hotel ^

May 11 - Pioneertown, CA - Pappy & Harriet's ^

May 12 - Phoenix, AR - The Van Buren ^

May 14 - Huntsville, AL - Orion Amphitheater (with Brittany Howard, Drive-By Truckers, and Mavis Staples)

* with Thee Sacred Souls

^ with New York, NY (Top40 Charts) St. Paul & the Broken Bones will partner with Fitz and the Tantrums for a 17-date, co-headlining U.S. tour beginning June 1. The just-announced dates will be added to a major headlining tour for St. Paul & The Broken Bones, which will now see them perform a 50-show run that includes their biggest NYC show yet at The Beacon Theater on March 11. The Birmingham, Alabama octet's new album The Alien Coast will be released January 28 (ATO Records).Coinciding with The Alien Coast, St. Paul & the Broken Bones will make return appearances on two national TV shows - The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on January 27 and CBS Saturday Morning on January 29 (the group garnered a Daytime Emmy nomination for a previous CBS Saturday Morning appearance).The band has shared a number of previews of the new album leading up to release day, including "Love Letter from a Red Roof Inn," "Minotaur" and "The Last Dance." The singles showcase the most adventurous and original output yet from an ever-evolving musical powerhouse. In a profound shift, the band's fourth full-length and first for ATO Records, strays far from the time-bending soul of past work like their 2014 debut, arriving at a convergence of soul and psychedelia, stoner metal and funk. At turns explosive, elegant, and unhinged, that sound makes for a majestic backdrop to St. Paul & The Broken Bones' visceral exploration of the strangest dimensions of the human psyche - inspired by sci-fi, Bermejo's famous St. Michael Triumphs Over The Devilpainting, Greek Mythology and colonial-period history books on the Gulf of Mexico.St. Paul & The Broken Bones has earned three Billboard 200 debuts, an opening slot with the Rolling Stones, a legendary NPR Tiny Deskperformance with over seven million views, and multiple national TV bookings including the first-ever musical performance on Stephen Colbert's Late Show and a Daytime EMMY nomination for one of their CBS Saturday Morning appearances. Recently on his Rocket Hour radio show, Elton John, who is a longtime fan of the band and has hosted them at his Oscar party, said that "Paul Janeway is one of my favorite vocalists" and also shared a song from the new album.St. Paul & The Broken Bones is: Paul Janeway (vocals), Jesse Phillips (bass), Browan Lollar (guitar), Kevin Leon (drums), Al Gamble (keyboards), Allen Branstetter (trumpet), Chad Fisher (trombone), and Amari Ansari (saxophone).St. Paul & the Broken Bones X Fitz and the Tantrums Tour Dates 2022:*Local Presale: Thurs, Jan 20 (10AM - 10PM Local)*Public On Sale: Fri, Jan 21 (10AM Local)Jun 1: Asheville, NC - Rabbit RabbitJun 3: Nashville, TN - Ascend AmpJun 4: Wilmington, NC - Riverfront AmpJun 5: Doswell, VA - Meadowbrook ParkJun 7: Burlington, VT - Shelburne Museum GreenJun 8: Portland, ME - Thompson's PointJun 10: New Haven, CT - Westville BowlJun 11: Asbury Park, NJ - Stone PonyJun 12: Bethlehem, PA - SteelstacksJun 14: Canandaigua, NY- CMACJun 15: Cleveland, OH - Jacobs PavillionJun 17: Kettering, OH - Fraze PavillionJun 18: Indianapolis, IN - TCU White Water AmpJun 21: Kansas City, MO - GrindersJun 23: Rogers, AR - Walmart AmpJun 24: Des Moines, IA - Water Works ParkJun 25: Council Bluffs, IA - Harrah'sSUPPORT:Seratones - June 1-12Devon Gilfillian June 14 - June 25Additional 2022 Tour Dates:March 2-March 6 - North Charleston, SC - Riverfront Park Performance PavilionMarch 4 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern *March 5 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Wine & Food FestivalMarch 6 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz *March 8 - Washington, DC - Lincoln Theatre *March 9 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club *March 11 - New York, NY - The Beacon Theatre *March 12 - Lebanon, NH - Lebanon Opera House *March 13 - Boston, MA - House of Blues *March 15 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore *March 16 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE *March 18 - Toronto, ON - Queen Elizabeth Theatre *March 19 - Ottawa, ON - Bronson Centre *March 20 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrews Hall *March 22 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall *March 23 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall *March 25 - Minneapolis, MN - Palace Theatre *March 26 - St. Louis, MO - The PageantApril 16 - Birmingham, AL - Alabama TheatreApril 22 - Houston, TX - House of BluesApril 23 - Dallas, TX - The Granada Theater ^April 24 - Austin, TX - Stubb's ^April 26 - Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom ^April 28 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom ^April 29 - Aspen, CO - Belly Up ^April 30 - Salt Lake City - Commonwealth Room ^May 3 - Seattle, WA - The Neptune ^May 5 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom ^May 6 - San Francisco, CA/Oakland, CA - Fox Theater ^May 7 - San Diego, CA - Humphreys Concerts By The Bay ^May 10 - Los Angeles, CA - The Theatre at Ace Hotel ^May 11 - Pioneertown, CA - Pappy & Harriet's ^May 12 - Phoenix, AR - The Van Buren ^May 14 - Huntsville, AL - Orion Amphitheater (with Brittany Howard, Drive-By Truckers, and Mavis Staples)* with Thee Sacred Souls^ with Danielle Ponder.



