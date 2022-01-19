Elujay Releases New Single & Music Video "Pandemia" - Debut Album Circmvnt Out January 21, 2022





In the fall of 2021, Elujay made his debut at New York Fashion Week as he produced/scored all original and unreleased music for the TOMBOGO show, in addition to walking as a model. Read more on this from NYLON. He also recently landed a sync on Sweet Life on HBO Max, which featured his catalog song "Swing Thru" from his album Gems In The Corner Store. Sweet Life is the latest offering from Issa Rae's new creative studio, Raedio. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The multi-talented alt-R&B singer/songwriter Elujay releases his latest single "Pandemia" from his highly-anticipated debut album Circmvnt out next week on January 21st via AWAL.Produced by Elujay and Benny Bock, this rhythmic and smooth track serves to whet the appetite for what is to come next week, as Elujay gears up to release his debut full-length album Circmvnt. The video, directed by Elujay, evokes a sense of ease perfectly complementing the laid-back track.On his debut album, Elujay harnesses his Trinidadian roots as a source of inspiration while exploring new boundaries with his sound. Of the title, Elujay shared, "It's about finding alternative routes to an ever transitioning/deteriorating world; striving to find peace and solace and new techniques to approaching life.""Pandemia" follows his undeniably groovy track "Luvaroq" ft. Serpentwithfeet that Billboard hailed "a timeless, laid-back trip, transporting listeners to the LA-based singer's groovy world," genre-bending single "1080p", and early summer release "Frequently," which received critical praise from Wonderland hailing it a "black joy anthem." All three tracks will appear on Circmvnt, out January 21st.In the fall of 2021, Elujay made his debut at New York Fashion Week as he produced/scored all original and unreleased music for the TOMBOGO show, in addition to walking as a model. Read more on this from NYLON. He also recently landed a sync on Sweet Life on HBO Max, which featured his catalog song "Swing Thru" from his album Gems In The Corner Store. Sweet Life is the latest offering from Issa Rae's new creative studio, Raedio.



