Jenny Hval Announces New Album, Classic Objects, Out 3/11 On 4AD & Shares New Single/Video





Classic Objects is Hval's version of a pop album. Every song has a verse and a chorus. There are interchangeable moments of complexity, interesting melodies throughout, and a feeling of elevation and clarity in the choruses. Heba Kadry mixed it to sound as though it's played through "a stereo in a mysterious room."



Following early single, "Jupiter," praised by Rolling Stone as "a dazzling cut filled with lithe drums and rich pop textures," "Year of Love" presents Hval's gorgeous vocals and rhythmical, overflowing lyrics atop a percussive landscape akin to Paul Simon's The Rhythm Of The Saints. It's a song based on a true story of a proposal happening in front of Hval while she was performing a few years ago. "For me, this experience was very troubling," says Hval. "It confronted me with the fact that I am also married. What does that detail from my private life say about me as an artist? 'Year of Love' asks, who am I as an artist? Do my private actions betray my work and voice?"



The accompanying video was directed by Hval, Jenny Berger Myhre, and

"In 2020, like everyone else, I was just a private person," says Hval. "No artists were allowed to perform. I was reduced to 'just me.'" As a result, Hval questioned what "just me" could mean. Was it the version that never got away from her hometown? Was it the idea that there is an obvious truth behind a work of art? Is art nothing but a fancy, difficult construct, and one that is not really necessary?



As an exercise, Hval wrote straight-forward stories about life, investigating the stripped-down "just me" concept. She had been "just me" before too, when at 24, while living in Australia, she was diagnosed with celiac disease and could no longer begin her music career in the way she had foreseen. "Although I would not say I have a disability, just an invisible complication, this revealed to me the impossible expectations of physical ableness from the music industry, or any industry relying upon a precarious workforce," says Hval. "It revealed to me how little the human experience and its diversity is valued in music, which in turn revealed that it's not really a very sustainable or even relevant form of expression."



Classic Objects, however, is not about these things. But when Hval started writing stories that eventually became this record, the pandemic hit and she remembered these specific times in her life, these phases of feeling completely stripped of value. Hval elaborates: "This made me want to write simple stories. My problem was that I found that the music component in the writing process made the words stray from their path and even jump into the absurd. I think it is just bound to happen when there is music involved. After all, a song isn't just words, it has a melody, and the reason we have melodies is to step into the dark and jump off cliffs."



Since 2019's The Practice of Love, Hval published the English translation of her third novel, Girls Against God, and released an album under the name Lost Girls. Hval's upcoming North American tour runs coast-to-coast throughout May 2022. Tickets are on sale now.



Classic Objects Tracklist:

1. Year of Love

2. American Coffee

3. Classic Objects

4. Cemetery of Splendour

5. Year of Sky

6. Jupiter

7. Freedom

8. The Revolution Will Not Be Owned



Jenny Hval Tour Dates:

Fri. Mar. 11 - Oslo, NO @ Munchmuseet

Thu. Mar. 17 - Bergen, NO @ Kulturhuset | Bergen

Fri. Mar. 18 - Stavanger, NO @ Tou Scene

Sat. Mar. 26 - Trondheim, NO @ Dokkhuset

Tue. Apr. 5 - Stockholm, SE @ Fasching

Wed. Apr. 6 - Copenhagen, DK @ Bremen Teater

Thu. Apr. 7 - Berlin, DE @ Columbia Theater

Sat. Apr. 9 - Den Haag, NL @ Rewire Festival

Sun. Apr. 10 - Brussels, BE @ BRDCST Festival

Mon. Apr. 11 - London, UK @ EartH

Wed. Apr. 13 - Paris, FR @ La Gaîté Lyrique

Mon. May 9 - Boston, MA @ Arts at the Armory

Tue. May 10 - Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

Wed. May 11 - Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA

Fri. May 13 - Washington, DC @ Miracle Theatre

Sat. May 14 - Columbus, OH @ Skully's

Sun. May 15 - Chicago, IL @ Constellation

Mon. May 16 - Chicago, IL @ Constellation

Tue. May 17 - Toronto, ON @ Lee's Palace

Fri. May 20 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos

Sat. May 21 - Portland, OR @ Holocene

Tue. May 24 - Oakland, CA @ Starline Social Club

Wed. May 25 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

