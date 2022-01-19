Jamaican Billboard Chart Topping Artist Trabass Releases "1989" EP

1989", and it sounds like his best work yet. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) He landed on the Billboard music charts in 2016 with "Trabulation". Six years later, Trabass; who is now signed to MVB RECORDS, releases "", and it sounds like his best work yet. Internationally, Andrew "Trabass" However, despite his powerful presence on the internet and his celebrity status in the Caribbean entertainment scene, Trabass has yet to release new music that captures his Billboard status of 2016. Chambers is known throughout the Caribbean community as a comedy superstar, and a music hit maker. He boasts well over 160,000,000 YouTube views, and collectively he has over 2,000,000 followers across social media and YouTube subscribers.However, despite his powerful presence on the internet and his celebrity status in the Caribbean entertainment scene, Trabass has yet to release new music that captures his Billboard status of 2016. MVB Records, a popular independent New York record label is putting their full force behind Trabass's new EP, "1989"; which is Trabass's birth year. With guest appearances by rising Dancehall Reggae artists like Shaneil Muir, Lincoln 3Dot, Rane Son, and more, "1989" is Trabass's best body of work since "Trabulation". In fact, it is 15 minutes of Dancehall Reggae ear candy. From the first track "Dem Nuh Real", listeners will instantly know they're in for a sonic treat. All six tracks on the EP are stand outs, and this EP is what Dancehall Reggae should sound like in 2022 and beyond. , a popular independent New York record label is putting their full force behind Trabass's new EP, "1989"; which is Trabass's birth year. With guest appearances by rising Dancehall Reggae artists like Shaneil Muir, Lincoln 3Dot, Rane Son, and more, "" is Trabass's best body of work since "Trabulation". In fact, it is 15 minutes of Dancehall Reggae ear candy. From the first track "Dem Nuh Real", listeners will instantly know they're in for a sonic treat. All six tracks on the EP are stand outs, and this EP is what Dancehall Reggae should sound like in 2022 and beyond. "1989" is 6 songs of good-energy-melodic Dancehall Reggae music. The EP pairs Trabass up with some of Dancehall's best up-and-coming artists and he stand outs on every single track. Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music Fans of the Dancehall Reggae genre can listen to " 1989 " track on , or any of the other popular music streaming stores.



