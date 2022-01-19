|Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Jamaican Billboard Chart Topping Artist Trabass Releases "1989" EP
Hot Songs Around The World
Cold Heart (Pnau Remix)
Elton John & Dua Lipa
419 entries in 27 charts
Stay
Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber
595 entries in 26 charts
Easy On Me
Adele
309 entries in 28 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1000 entries in 27 charts
Beggin'
Maneskin
492 entries in 26 charts
Bad Habits
Ed Sheeran
681 entries in 28 charts
Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree
Brenda Lee
231 entries in 20 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
864 entries in 23 charts
Driving Home For Christmas
Chris Rea
276 entries in 14 charts
HeatWaves
Glass Animals
590 entries in 24 charts
It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas
Michael Buble
271 entries in 19 charts
Shivers
Ed Sheeran
402 entries in 27 charts
Pepas
Farruko
271 entries in 19 charts
Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ah)
CKay, Joeboy & Kuami Eugene
287 entries in 24 charts
