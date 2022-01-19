Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 19/01/2022

Jamaican Billboard Chart Topping Artist Trabass Releases "1989" EP

Jamaican Billboard Chart Topping Artist Trabass Releases "1989" EP

Hot Songs Around The World

Cold Heart (Pnau Remix)
Elton John & Dua Lipa
419 entries in 27 charts
Stay
Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber
595 entries in 26 charts
Easy On Me
Adele
309 entries in 28 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1000 entries in 27 charts
Beggin'
Maneskin
492 entries in 26 charts
Bad Habits
Ed Sheeran
681 entries in 28 charts
Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree
Brenda Lee
231 entries in 20 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
864 entries in 23 charts
Driving Home For Christmas
Chris Rea
276 entries in 14 charts
HeatWaves
Glass Animals
590 entries in 24 charts
It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas
Michael Buble
271 entries in 19 charts
Shivers
Ed Sheeran
402 entries in 27 charts
Pepas
Farruko
271 entries in 19 charts
Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ah)
CKay, Joeboy & Kuami Eugene
287 entries in 24 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) He landed on the Billboard music charts in 2016 with "Trabulation". Six years later, Trabass; who is now signed to MVB RECORDS, releases "1989", and it sounds like his best work yet.
 
Internationally, Andrew "Trabass" Chambers is known throughout the Caribbean community as a comedy superstar, and a music hit maker. He boasts well over 160,000,000 YouTube views, and collectively he has over 2,000,000 followers across social media and YouTube subscribers. However, despite his powerful presence on the internet and his celebrity status in the Caribbean entertainment scene, Trabass has yet to release new music that captures his Billboard status of 2016.
 
MVB Records, a popular independent New York record label is putting their full force behind Trabass's new EP, "1989"; which is Trabass's birth year. With guest appearances by rising Dancehall Reggae artists like Shaneil Muir, Lincoln 3Dot, Rane Son, and more, "1989" is Trabass's best body of work since "Trabulation". In fact, it is 15 minutes of Dancehall Reggae ear candy. From the first track "Dem Nuh Real", listeners will instantly know they're in for a sonic treat. All six tracks on the EP are stand outs, and this EP is what Dancehall Reggae should sound like in 2022 and beyond.
 
"1989" is 6 songs of good-energy-melodic Dancehall Reggae music. The EP pairs Trabass up with some of Dancehall's best up-and-coming artists and he stand outs on every single track. Fans of the Dancehall Reggae genre can listen to "1989" track on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, or any of the other popular music streaming stores.
 






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2022
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0193219 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0028877258300781 secs