"An Evening With Silk Sonic" To Debut At Park MGM In Las Vegas Beginning February 25, 2022



February 25 - 26

March 2, 4 - 5, 16, 18 - 19, 23, 25 - 26, 31

April 2

**All shows are scheduled to begin at 9 p.m.



Tickets start at $125, plus applicable service charges, and go on sale to the general public Friday, Jan. 21 at 10 a.m. PST. Pre-sales begin Wednesday, Jan. 19. Tickets can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com.



M life Rewards loyalty members, as well as Live Nation customers, will receive access to a pre-sale running Wednesday, Jan. 19 at noon PST to Thursday, Jan. 20 at 10 p.m. PST. To join the M life Rewards program, or for more information, visit mlife.com.



About Silk Sonic:

Silk Sonic introduced "



"



