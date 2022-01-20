Music-Minded Creative Agency Morsekode Celebrates 20 Years In Business By Sharing The Top 20 Songs That Have Inspired Its Team





The top 20 songs include:

"

"With a

"Born to be Wild" by Steppenwolf, since it inspires out-of-the-box thinking and creativity

"Feels like the First Time" by Foreigner encourages the pursuit of fresh, new ideas

"Eye of the Tiger" by Survivor, as the song reminds us to carry on through any challenge

"All the Small Things" by Blink182, because small things matter in relationships, both with clients and coworkers

"Ain't no Mountain High Enough" by Marvin Gaye, because if the last few years of the pandemic have taught us anything, it's that we will always be there to support our clients and our team

"

"I Have Confidence" from "The Sound of Music" as it's important to lead with confidence in any role

"Ego" by

"In the Meantime" by Spacehog, because no matter the challenge at hand, we'll eventually achieve our goals

"

"

"

"You Can't Always Get What You Want" by The Rolling Stones, as things don't always work out when we want them to

"

"Something's Coming" from "

"Ramble On" by Led Zeppelin, because it's important to be concise

"Promises, Promises" by Snake Eyes, because we shouldn't make any client promises without first consulting the team

"



Morsekode founder and CEO Mark Morse started the agency in 2002 and quickly learned that his background in music could be used to connect clients to the emotive drivers within branding and communications. Morse stated, "Since we started in 2002, we've used music to get our clients into something we call a 'brand groove.' A customized strategy that makes their brand and its intentions come to life. I could not be prouder of those brand groove partnerships and the emotive experiences we've created over the years. To see it all reflected in a song list was a fitting way to celebrate our growth journey."



Morsekode client Jacquie Urquia, 3M global marketing communications leader said, "We have worked with Morsekode in a variety of capacities, including to evolve our brand with the customer always in mind. Together, we've been able to help our customers navigate the breadth of 3M's product offering and have appreciated Morsekode's work to identify solutions to a variety of challenges."



Morsekode recently received four Telly awards for its video work, including a gold award for a campaign on behalf of the Positive Coaching Alliance. The international Telly awards honor excellence in video and television across all screens and highlighted the campaign's goal to promote positive behavior from parents at sporting events. MINNEAPOLIS (Top40 Charts) 2022 marks the 20-year anniversary of Morsekode, a Minneapolis-based creative agency offering strategic marketing, branding, content, and communications services. While the agency's client roster represents industries from healthcare to engineering, Morsekode's use of music to connect with clients and engage employees has become core to its culture and reputation. To celebrate the agency's anniversary and honor the role music has played in its success, Morsekode employees chose 20 songs that have inspired the agency's work over the past 20 years.The top 20 songs include: Don't Stop Believin' " by Journey, because the song is an anthem of hope and positivity"With a Little Help from My Friends" by Joe Cocker, as everything is easier when done together"Born to be Wild" by Steppenwolf, since it inspires out-of-the-box thinking and creativity"Feels like the First Time" by Foreigner encourages the pursuit of fresh, new ideas"Eye of the Tiger" by Survivor, as the song reminds us to carry on through any challenge"All the Small Things" by Blink182, because small things matter in relationships, both with clients and coworkers"Ain't no Mountain High Enough" by Marvin Gaye, because if the last few years of the pandemic have taught us anything, it's that we will always be there to support our clients and our team Dreams " by Fleetwood Mac, because making clients dreams a reality is often where we find our drive"I Have Confidence" from "The Sound of Music" as it's important to lead with confidence in any role"Ego" by Beyonce encourages us to come to the table with ideas we're passionate about and to make sure we have the data to back them up"In the Meantime" by Spacehog, because no matter the challenge at hand, we'll eventually achieve our goals Changes " by David Bowie reminds us to always expect changes of direction from clients Sweet Disposition " by The Temper Trap, as we all know how fast the years can pass in this industry Confident " by Demi Lovato, because that confidence comes from conquering new challenges"You Can't Always Get What You Want" by The Rolling Stones, as things don't always work out when we want them to Time After Time " by Cyndi Lauper reminds us that timesheets are mundane but endlessly important"Something's Coming" from " West Side Story " as it carries a feeling of hope for tough client calls and bad days, and reminds us that believing something good is about to happen will help us make it through."Ramble On" by Led Zeppelin, because it's important to be concise"Promises, Promises" by Snake Eyes, because we shouldn't make any client promises without first consulting the team Immigrant Song " by Led Zeppelin, as it reminds us that great creative, great business and great people, are here in the frigid north. Let's embrace it and be proud!Morsekode founder and CEO Mark Morse started the agency in 2002 and quickly learned that his background in music could be used to connect clients to the emotive drivers within branding and communications. Morse stated, "Since we started in 2002, we've used music to get our clients into something we call a 'brand groove.' A customized strategy that makes their brand and its intentions come to life. I could not be prouder of those brand groove partnerships and the emotive experiences we've created over the years. To see it all reflected in a song list was a fitting way to celebrate our growth journey."Morsekode client Jacquie Urquia, 3M global marketing communications leader said, "We have worked with Morsekode in a variety of capacities, including to evolve our brand with the customer always in mind. Together, we've been able to help our customers navigate the breadth of 3M's product offering and have appreciated Morsekode's work to identify solutions to a variety of challenges."Morsekode recently received four Telly awards for its video work, including a gold award for a campaign on behalf of the Positive Coaching Alliance. The international Telly awards honor excellence in video and television across all screens and highlighted the campaign's goal to promote positive behavior from parents at sporting events.



