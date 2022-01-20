Art-Rock Ensemble Time Horizon To Release Third Album "Power Of Three" Ft. Guest Appearance By Saga's Michael Sadler





In early Spring, Time Horizon gave fans a sneak peek into "Power of Three" with the release of their first single; "Living for a Better Day" featuring a special guest appearance by legendary SAGA frontman Michael Sadler on vocals.



The band has added two permanent members to the roster since the release of Transitions in 2015, namely



Founding members Ralph Otteson and Bruce Gaetke had brought on Allen White and Dave Miller to be able to tour the first release "Living Water". Those two ended up staying for the next project "Transitions" and now again with "Power of Three".



Power of Three line up:



Ralph Otteson: Keyboards, Piano, Hammond Organ, and support vocals

Bruce Gaetke: Drums, support vocals, and lead vocals for "Razors Edge"

Allen White: Electric fretted and fretless bass guitars

@Dave Miller: Electric and acoustic guitars

@Michael Gregory: electric lead guitar and acoustic guitars.



Time Horizon Online:

Website: https://www.timehorizonmusic.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TimeHorizon/

Bandcamp: https://timehorizon.bandcamp.com/

Melodic Revolution: https://mrrmusic.com/project/time-horizon/



Melodic Revolution Records Online:

Website: https://mrrmusic.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MelodicRevolutionRecords/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/MelodicRevolutionRecordsMusic

Twiter: https://twitter.com/MusicIsOurVoice

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/melodicrevolutionrecords/ New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Time Horizon is a Northern California-based melodic art-rock influenced band with two highly acclaimed previously released albums the band has returned with a third album titled "Power of Three" on the Melodic Revolution Records label and is ready for distribution. The album is now available for pre-order in both CD & Digital formats and will be released in early 2022 with Vinyl to follow.In early Spring, Time Horizon gave fans a sneak peek into "Power of Three" with the release of their first single; "Living for a Better Day" featuring a special guest appearance by legendary SAGA frontman Michael Sadler on vocals.The band has added two permanent members to the roster since the release of Transitions in 2015, namely David Bradley Mau and Michael Gregory. Their contribution to the music can be heard in the evolving sound that is Time Horizon.Founding members Ralph Otteson and Bruce Gaetke had brought on Allen White and Dave Miller to be able to tour the first release "Living Water". Those two ended up staying for the next project "Transitions" and now again with "Power of Three".Power of Three line up: David Bradley Mau: Lead vocals, supporting KeysRalph Otteson: Keyboards, Piano, Hammond Organ, and support vocalsBruce Gaetke: Drums, support vocals, and lead vocals for "Razors Edge"Allen White: Electric fretted and fretless bass guitars@Dave Miller: Electric and acoustic guitars@Michael Gregory: electric lead guitar and acoustic guitars.Time Horizon Online:Website: https://www.timehorizonmusic.com/Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TimeHorizon/Bandcamp: https://timehorizon.bandcamp.com/Melodic Revolution: https://mrrmusic.com/project/time-horizon/Melodic Revolution Records Online:Website: https://mrrmusic.com/Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MelodicRevolutionRecords/YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/MelodicRevolutionRecordsMusicTwiter: https://twitter.com/MusicIsOurVoiceInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/melodicrevolutionrecords/



