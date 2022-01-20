Gulf Coast Hip Hop Artist J. Simon Preps To Launch New Music In 2022





https://twitter.com/officialjsimon New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Gulf Coast native and Hip Hop recording artist J. Simon is making power moves in 2022 with new music "AZZ UP" produced by Bullet Head to be released on Spotify, Apple Music and other major outlets. Formerly known as Rellik the Dirt Road Pimp, J. Simon is best known for his creative approach as a producer blending rock, R&B, funk, soul and jazz into a modern sound topped with his undeniable rap style that defines his movement. J. Simon is known in the Gulf Coast community for his creative flow on the mic as a solid rap recording artist on the music scene.J. Simon's talent was first recognized by MC Hammer when he was a child when he danced on stage with the legendary rapper to the applause of fans. Now as a national recording artist, he is known for his successful project releases including "1st of the Last Born"(2006), "MOB UP"(Vol 1 and 2, 2008), "King of the Backwoods"(2013), "I Am J. Simon". and "Simon Says" to name a few. J. Simon has also toured nationally with well known acts including Grammy winning R&B artist Dave Hollister and legendary rap recording artist T.I. on his national "Hustle Gang Tour."J. Simon shared, "For me to start my new campaign at the beginning of the year featuring my new single 'AZZ UP' is a great feeling. A fresh start. A chance to recapture this 'feel good' energy that I have always been able to produce. But mostly, I'm more excited for my fans to get the new music that they have been patiently waiting for. With that being said.... It's GAME TIME!"When asked about his new release "AZZ UP", DJ MLK shared, "I heard a lot of records from J. Simon telling his story, his grind. This one. The way he flips the old school sample it's going to bring some definite new energy to the clubs. It's a real dope fun track!"DJ Big House shared, "This mixes in so many flavors from today, back in the day and overseas somewhere it's crazy! I see a lot of shaking going on when this drops!!www.jsimonsays.comhttps://www.facebook.com/officialjsimon/https://www.instagram.com/officialjsimon/https://twitter.com/officialjsimon



