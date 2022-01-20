Yet Another Spiritual Hit From Solo Artist Errow ?





One can clearly feel that music is her dream and that she wants to share that creative, entertaining and connecting emotion with other people. Through music she offers us as listeners a way to express and heal ourselves and that is what further contributes to her true purpose in life.



- Lyrics from S.S [Self Sabotage]:

"It took a little while to know there was a price

It took a little while to know I would suffice

It took a little while to take my own advice..."



The music she creates could really engage people in different stages of their lives. It could be for whom that is seeking inspiration, just want to take a moment and escape from reality for a while and also for those seeking a larger meaning and wants to grow as a person.



Who knows, maybe people will find their true purpose through the music of Errow.



This particular song and all the other tracks featured on the album was cowritten with producer Kosta Lois at Onesta Music Group, Los Angeles, US. The photos featured here were taken by photographer Ken Pivak and the photo editing, artwork design and video edit was made by Jocke Larsson.




