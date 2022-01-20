Harry Styles Announces Rescheduled 2022 Tour + New Dates Including First Ever Stadiums





Special guests include Mitski on the UK dates, Arlo Parks in Dublin, Wolf Alice on select European dates and Koffee across all Latin American dates.

Ticket holders for the 2020 UK



WHO: Harry Styles

WHAT: Love On Tour 2022 - rescheduled and new dates!







Harry is equally renowned as an incredible live performer. His Love On Tour shows were postponed due to the pandemic and finally started in

TICKETS: Tickets go on sale for Harry Styles' Love On Tour 2022 9am on Friday 28 January at LiveNation.co.uk



The tour will be following all local and public health guidelines as well as venue protocols set forth at the time of each show. Fans are encouraged to visit their local venue's website ahead of each show for the latest health & safety details and requirements for their date.





Sat, 11th Jun 2022 Glasgow, U.K. Ibrox Stadium (New Show)*

Wed, 15th Jun 2022 Manchester, U.K. Emirates Old Trafford (New Show)*

Sat, 18th Jun 2022 London, U.K. Wembley Stadium Connected by EE (New Show)*

Wed, 22nd Jun 2022 Dublin, Ireland Aviva Stadium (New Show) #

Sun, 26th Jun 2022 Hamburg, Germany Volksparkstadion (New Show) ^

Wed, 29th Jun 2022 Stockholm, Sweden Tele2

Fri, 1st Jul 2022 Oslo, Norway Telenor

Sun, 3rd Jul 2022 Copenhagen, Denmark Royal

Tue, 5th Jul 2022 Paris, France Accor

Thu, 7th Jul 2022 Antwerp, Belgium Sportpaleis (Rescheduled Date) ^

Sat, 9th Jul 2022 Amsterdam, Netherlands Ziggo Dome (Rescheduled Date) ^

Mon, 11th Jul 2022 Munich, Germany Olympiahalle (Rescheduled Date) ^

Wed, 13th Jul 2022 Budapest, Hungary Budapest

Fri, 15th Jul 2022 Prague, Czech Republic O2

Sat, 16th Jul 2022 Vienna, Austria Stadthalle (Rescheduled Date) ^

Mon, 18th Jul 2022 Krakow, Poland Tauron

Wed, 20th Jul 2022 Berlin, Germany Mercedes-Benz

Fri, 22nd Jul 2022 Cologne, Germany Lanxess

Wed, 27th Jul 2022 Bologna, Italy Unipol

Tue, 26th Jul 2022 Turin, Italy Pala Alpitour (Rescheduled Date) ^

Fri, 29th Jul 2022 Madrid, Spain WiZink Center (Rescheduled Date) ^

Sun, 31st Jul 2022 Lisbon, Portugal Altice

Sun, 20th Nov 2022 Guadalajara, México Arena FVG (Rescheduled Date) ^^

Tue, 22nd Nov 2022 Monterrey, México Arena Monterrey (Rescheduled Date) ^^

Fri, 25th Nov 2022 Mexico City, México Foro Sol (Rescheduled Date) ^^

Sun, 27th Nov 2022 Bogotá, Colombia Parque Salitre Mágico (Rescheduled Date-New Venue)^^

Tue, 29th Nov 2022 Lima, Peru Jockey Club (Rescheduled Date) ^^

Thu, 1st Dec 2022 Santiago, Chile Estadio Bicentenario La Florida (Rescheduled Date-New Venue)^^

Sat, 3rd Dec 2022 Buenos Aires, Argentina Estadio River Plate(Rescheduled Date-New Venue)^^

Tue, 6th Dec 2022 São Paulo, Brazil Allianz Parque (Rescheduled Date) ^^

Thu, 8th Dec 2022 Rio De Janeiro, Brazil Área Externa da Jeunesse

Sat, 10th Dec 2022 Curitiba, Brazil Pedreira Paulo Leminski (New Show) ^^



At just 27, Harry's sophisticated romantic rock record earned critical acclaim and huge commercial success. Fine Line, released in December 2019 on Columbia Records, achieved an array of history-making records and topped the charts at #1 in over 20 countries, amassing a total of 5 Billion streams worldwide to date. The 2x Platinum album debuted at #1 in the U.S. on the Billboard 200 with over 478,000 equivalent album units sold, making history as the biggest sales week for a solo U.K. male artist's album since Nielsen Music began electronically tracking sales data in 1991, and was recently named one of the top 500 albums of all time by Rolling Stone. Fine Line has produced 2 multi-platinum #1 singles with "Watermelon Sugar," which won the Grammy Award® for Best Pop Solo Performance and the 2021 BRIT Award for Best British Single, and "Adore You," which also received a Grammy nomination for Best Music Video. Styles and Fine Line were also nominated for Best Male and MasterCard Album of the Year at the 2020 BRIT AWARDS. He became an overnight sensation with the band One Direction which conquered the world, touring and scoring hits at a frantic pace, while he began to evolve as a songwriter and performer. Styles went his own way in spring 2017 when he dropped his first solo single: the double-platinum piano epic "Sign of the Times," which Rolling Stone named the Song of the Year. His self-titled debut album released in May 2017, entered the Billboard 200 at #1 and topped charts at #1 in over 55 countries. The timeless 10-track album confirmed Styles as an artist schooled in the classics, while still breaking new ground. He toured the album in 2017 and 2018 with 90 sold-out shows in over 20 countries. He made his acting debut in Christopher Nolan's Oscar-nominated film "Dunkirk" in July 2017, becoming the first British artist with a #1 debut single, album and film in the same year. Up next, he will kick off his world tour Love on Tour in 2021 in support of Fine Line.



