Patti Smith Announces Virtual Live Event For Substack Subscribers



For additional information and the opportunity to attend, become a paid subscriber to Patti Smith's Substack before Wednesday, Feb 2nd: https://pattismith.substack.com



Ahead of the event, each subscriber will receive an email with a unique ticket link and instructions. An on-demand replay of the event will be available to subscribers for 24 hours following the broadcast.



Across the months that have followed Smith's Substack launch in April 2021, she has used the platform to form an inter-connective body of work for a responsive community, regularly posting ruminations, poetry, music, and audio and video notes.



Substack has also been home to Smith's first serialized longer work, The Melting. Published in weekly installments, what started as her private pandemic journal has taken a twist down an unexpected path, with elements of science fiction and connections to the climate crisis. The work is intimate and ever-evolving, filled with audio recordings and photos. After nearly 40 installments and counting, The Melting will soon near its completion. To read and receive The Melting, become a paid subscriber to Patti Smith's Substack:

﻿https://pattismith.substack.com/s/the-melting



