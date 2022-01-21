Meat Loaf Has Died Aged 74





No cause of death has yet been announced. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The singer and actor best known for hits Bat Out Of Hell and I Would Do Anything For Love has passed away on January 20 with his wife at his side.Marvin Lee Aday, better known as Meat Loaf died on Thursday 20 January and his agent delivered the following family statement to the international press:"Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight with his wife Deborah by his side," read a statement on his Facebook page."Daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends have been with him throughout the last 24 hours.""We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man." Meat Loaf is one of the USA's biggest selling acts and is a well-loved musician the world over. Meat Loaf distinguished himself in the late 1970s with his soaring vocal range and lavish stage productions.The beefy Texas-born singer is perhaps best known for his 1977 "Bat out of Hell" album, and hit songs including "Paradise by the Dashboard light" (1977), "I'm Gonna Love Her for Both of Us" (1981), and "I'd Do Anything for Love (But I Won't Do That)" (1993)."Bat Out of Hell" reportedly sold some 43 million copies and is one of the highest-selling albums ever.According to the statement on Facebook, his career spanned six decades that saw him sell over 100 million albums and appear in over 65 movies.Aside from his rock gigs, Meat Loaf had small parts in films and TV shows, including the musical comedy "Rocky Horror Picture Show" (1975) and "Fight Club" (1999)."From his heart to your souls … don't ever stop rocking!", the statement concluded.No cause of death has yet been announced.



