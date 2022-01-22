Akon's "Konvicted" Available On Standard And Deluxe Vinyl Editions





Digital

Track Listing:

* Tracks available for the first time digitally

1 Shake Down

2 Blown Away

3 Smack That

4 I Wanna Love You

5 The Rain

6 Never Took The Time

7 Mama Africa

8 I Can't Wait

9 Gangsta Bop

10 Tired Of Runnin'

11 Once In A While

12 Don't Matter

13 Sorry, Blame It On Me

14 Rush

15 Struggle Everyday *

16 Gringo *

17 Fair To You *

18 Still Alone *

19 Don't Matter (Konvict Remix) *

20 Don't Matter (Calypso Remix)

21 I Wanna Love You - Remix *

22 Shake Down (Remix)

23 Mama Africa (AOL Live Sessions)

24 Smack That (AOL Live Sessions) *

25 Don't Matter (AOL Live Sessions)*

26 I Wanna Love You (AOL Live Sessions) *

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Iconic R&B Singer and global superstar AKON's sophomore album Konvicted, now RIAA certified 6X Platinum, is available for pre-order in a 2 LP standard black vinyl edition or a special edition vinyl with a matte finish jacket and a remix of " It Don't Matter " by producer TMXO. The digital deluxe features 10 unreleased or previously unavailable tracks.

Added AKON, "So proud of this body of work and super thankful for having the most amazing fan base worldwide that kept me alive all these years. Enjoy this collectible and pass it to the next generation." 

Originally released on November 14, 2006, Konvicted helped launch Akon into superstardom and made him a household name, debuting at #2 on the Billboard 200 and going on to receive a 3X Platinum certification from the RIAA, with " Don't Matter " (#1 on the Billboard Hot 100)," " Smack That " (#2 on the Billboard Hot 100), and " Sorry, Blame It On Me " (#7 on the Billboard Hot 100). These hit singles which were all top ten on the Billboard Hot 100 also kept the album in the top 20 of the Billboard 200 for 28 consecutive weeks.

Akon began releasing music with his 2004 debut Trouble, which featured his breakthrough hits " Locked Up " and "Lonely." After his commercial breakthrough, he founded Konvict Muzik and KonLive Distribution, helping launch the careers of T-Pain, Kardinal Official, and more. He has also focused on philanthropy with his Akon Lighting Africa, which has helped bring electricity to 15 countries of Africa.

HD videos from Konvicted were upgraded recently from the original tape source and feature hi-res 24-bit audio: "Don't Matter," "Smack That," and "Sorry, Blame It On Me."




