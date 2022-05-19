Years & Years Release Brand New Album 'Night Call'





25.06.2022 || Glasgow || Colourboxx, Bellahouston Park New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Night Call is the incredible new album from Years & Years, which is out today on Polydor Records/Universal Music. Featuring the singles 'Starstruck', 'Sweet Talker' (with Galantis) and more future-favourites from Olly Alexander, 'The Night Call Tour' is also on sale now and includes a homecoming date at London's SSE Arena, Wembley on May 26th.'Night Call' has the immediate feel of the most essential Years & Years album to date. An 11-track dance record that bears the bruises of Olly Alexander's past few years, songs about heartbreak are few; traditional ballads are almost non-existent. Instead, there's an almost psychosexual energy coursing through it. This is a fairground ride of a record about embracing submission, and twisting power play to reclaim your strength. The clues, for Olly, are all there in the album's iconic artwork, featuring a mermaid of a muse."I wanted to identify with this beautiful creature luring men to their death; searching for a love, or a lover, that's out of reach" Olly says. "A lot of the songs are patchworks inspired by random memories and hook-ups, or men that I've met."Written over the course of six months, 'Night Call' sees Olly Alexander use his platform to push the boundaries of mainstream superstardom. With a sound as inspired by pioneering figures like Sylvester as it is the club-ready world of French House, embodying the new perspective of a character - like Ritchie in 'It's A Sin' - also deeply influenced Olly's songwriting in its wider exploration of queer life. 'Night Call' blurs the boundaries between hedonistic fantasy and locked down reality precisely because, says Olly, "I was stuck in the same four walls. I wanted to have as much pleasure as possible in the music."A thrilling new chapter for Years & Years, 'Night Call' also casts Olly Alexander's trailblazing influence on modern pop in bold new light. Across two hugely successful albums to date, the singer, actor, fashion icon and cultural vanguard has earned 5 Brit Award nominations, surpassed 4.4 billion global streams, and played triumphant shows ranging from Glastonbury's Pyramid Stage to The O2. Over the festive period alone, Olly hosted The Big New Years & Years Eve Party on BBC1 (with special guests and past collaborators Kylie Minogue and Pet Shop Boys) as well as starring in a Christmas Day special of The Great British Bake Off alongside cast members from his record-breaking, award-winning Channel 4 show, It's A Sin.Subversive, euphoric and ultimately feel-good, immerse yourself in the world of 'Night Call' now.'THE NIGHT CALL TOUR' DATES19.05.2022 || Brighton || Brighton Centre20.05.2022 || Bournemouth || Bournemouth International Centre21.05.2022 || Birmingham || Birmingham Resorts World Arena23.05.2022 || Nottingham || Motorpoint Arena26.05.2022 || London || The SSE Arena, Wembley28.05.2022 || Manchester || AO Arena Manchester24.06.2022 || Dublin || The National Museum of Ireland25.06.2022 || Glasgow || Colourboxx, Bellahouston Park



