Conan Gray Releases New Single "Jigsaw"

Since releasing original demos on his YouTube channel at the age of 15, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Gearing up for a massive year, platinum selling, chart topping, pop singer and songwriter pop singer songwriter Conan Gray unveils a brand-new single entitled " Jigsaw " today with Republic Records/Universal Music.Conan comments on the new release: "I wrote jigsaw originally as a bit of a diary entry rant for myself. I'd spent my entire life contorting myself and changing everything I used to be in order to make everybody happy. I was so used to trying to please everyone that, when it came to love, I started to do the same. I thought maybe if I dress a certain way, act a certain way, do my hair the way you'll like, then maybe you'll finally love me. It didn't work, obviously. By the end of it all it I ended up looking in the mirror and barely recognizing my rearranged and twisted reflection. I hope that jigsaw is a bit of a warning to people. That destroying yourself to win somebody's love will only leave you empty on the other side. Because in the end, that person won't love you, just the version of you that you made for them. Instead choose to become somebody that you love."Conan who has always been known for his creative dexterity, drew the single artwork for "Jigsaw."Marking his first new music of 2022, " Jigsaw " paves the way for his anxiously awaited second full-length album due out later this year.It also arrives on the heels of his most recent release "Telepath." The latter has gathered nearly 35 million streams and counting. Earning critical acclaim, NPR noted, "Conan Gray has ignited Sad Girl Fall" and proclaimed, "A repetitive, mind-numbing bassline gives this song an electro-pop feel that throws us back to the '80s." Fader dubbed it a "striking new electro-pop single," and press continue to praise Conan with UPROXX saying "Gray has steadily released hit after hit."Next up, Conan will kick off "The Conan Gray World Tour 2022." Tickets are on-sale now here: www.conangray.com/tour. The tour will start on March 1st in Dallas, TX at South Side Ballroom, and includes three Canadian stops, full list of tour dates copied below. Not to mention, Conan will be making his debut performance at Coachella on Saturday, April 16th & 23rd. The European leg launches on May 5th in Oslo, Norway at Sentrum Scene and traverses the continent for a month before closing out on June 9th at Eventim Apollo. Check out the full confirmed itinerary below.In other news, 2021 was a massive year for Conan: "People Watching" has amassed nearly 140 million streams to date. Inspiring tastemaker applause NPR raved, "it's incredibly validating to hear others share thoughts that you assumed no one else saw or felt," and Clash Music hailed it as "potent" and "a bittersweet return that has electrified fans." Its predecessor "Astronomy" has tallied nearly 100 million-plus streams and counting. Not to mention, Taylor Swift took to her personal Instagram to praise the track saying: "This one is on another level!! Support/stream/buy this ethereal work of art. So much love & respect @conangray." She went on to personally select Gray to tease upcoming music with Olivia Rodrigo. Meanwhile, Rodrigo handpicked him to appear in the "Sour Prom" music video.The Conan Gray World Tour 2022 Dates3/1 Dallas, TX South Side Ballroom3/2 Austin, TX ACL Live at The Moody Theater3/3 Houston, TX 713 Music Hall3/5 Atlanta, GA Coca-Cola Roxy3/6 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium3/7 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium3/9 Miami Beach, FL The Fillmore3/11 Charlotte, NC The Fillmore3/12 Washington, DC The Anthem3/13 Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore3/16 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall3/17 Boston, MA Orpheum Theatre3/20 Montreal, QC MTELUS3/21 Toronto, ON HISTORY3/23 Cincinnati, OH The Andrew J. Brady ICON Music Center3/25 Chicago, IL Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom3/26 Indianapolis, IN Murat Theatre at Old National Centre3/27 Detroit, MI The Fillmore3/30 Milwaukee, WI The Rave3/31 Minneapolis, MN The Armory4/4 Calgary, AB MacEwan Hall4/5 Edmonton, AB Winspear Centre4/7 Vancouver, BC Queen Elizabeth Theatre4/8 Seattle, WA Moore Theatre4/11 Portland, OR Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall4/13 San Francisco, CA Fox Theatre4/16 Indio, CA Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival4/18 Phoenix, AZ The Van Buren4/20 Denver, CO Mission Ballroom4/23 Indio, CA Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival5/5 Oslo, Norway Sentrum Scene5/6 Stockholm, Sweden Annexet5/7 Copenhagen, Denmark K.B. Hallen5/9 Hamburg, Germany Edel-optics.de Arena5/10 Berlin, Germany Verti Music Hall5/11 Warsaw, Poland COS Torwar5/13 Munich, Germany Tonhalle5/14 Prague, Czech Republic Forum Karlín5/15 Vienna, Austria Gasometer5/17 Zurich, Switzerland Volkshaus5/18 Milan, Italy Fabrique5/20 Barcelona, Spain Sant Jordi Club5/21 Madrid, Spain Palacio Vistalegre5/24 Paris, France L'Olympia5/25 Brussels, Belgium Ancienne Belgique5/26 Cologne, Germany Palladium5/27 Amsterdam, Netherlands AFAS Live5/30 Dublin, Ireland 3Olympia Theatre6/2 Glasgow, UK O2 Academy6/3 Leeds, UK O2 Academy6/4 Manchester, UK O2 Victoria Warehouse6/6 Birmingham, UK O2 Academy6/8 Bristol, UK O2 Academy6/9 London, UK Eventim ApolloSince releasing original demos on his YouTube channel at the age of 15, Conan Gray has emerged as one of the pre-eminent pop superstars of his generation. Even after the commercial success of global multi-platinum hits " Heather " and " Maniac ", his music continues to maintain its unflinching authenticity and originality. Gray's debut album, Kid Krow, crafted by Gray and longtime collaborator and producer Dan Nigro, reached #5 on the Billboard 200, #1 on the Billboard Pop Albums chart and became the biggest new artist debut in over two years. In the summer of 2020, when " Heather " topped charts around the world, Sir Elton John publicly praised Gray for being the only artist on the Spotify top 50 to have written the song entirely on their own. With almost 5 billion streams, Gray has attracted unanimous applause from a who's who of tastemakers including Vogue, V Man, Cosmopolitan, Paper, The Fader, Billboard, Forbes, MTV, I-D, Wonderland, Clash, Notion, Seventeen and has delivered rapturous performances on television shows such as Late Night with Seth Meyers, The Late Late Show with James Corden, and The Today Show. Most recently, Gray released singles "Telepath, "Astronomy", which Taylor Swift labeled a "masterpiece", as well as "People Watching" in advance of his forthcoming album. He has previously sold out three North American tours, a European tour, and shows around the world.



