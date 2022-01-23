Euphoria Season 2 (An HBO Original Series Soundtrack) Set For Release On February 25, 2022



Listen to "Watercolor Eyes" by

Euphoria Season 2 (An HBO Original Series Soundtrack) CD Pre-Order HERE: https://bit.ly/3tNpLcz



All eight episodes of season 2 are written and directed by creator Sam Levinson. The hit HBO series made its triumphant return with the first episode of the second season on Sunday, January 9th. After the first season premiered in the summer of 2019, the drama quickly became widely known for its superb selection of featured music as well as its original score from multiplatinum-selling artist and producer Labrinth. Now, each new song on this season's forthcoming soundtrack will amplify the deeply moving storyline for the universally acclaimed show.



Created, written and directed by Sam Levinson, starring Emmy winner Zendaya, and produced in partnership with A24, amidst the intertwining lives in the town of East Highland, 17 year old Rue must find hope while balancing the pressures of love, loss and addiction. The ensemble cast of Euphoria includes Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Nika King, Angus Cloud, Jacob Elordi, Algee Smith, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Interscope Records, in partnership with HBO® have announced Euphoria Season 2 (An HBO Original Series Soundtrack) set for release on February 25th. The forthcoming album will feature exclusive tracks designed to set the mood for new episodes of the Emmy-winning HBO drama series Euphoria. Today's announcement is highlighted with the first single from upcoming soundtrack album, Lana Del Rey's "Watercolor Eyes" - which will be featured in Sunday's episode.Listen to "Watercolor Eyes" by Lana Del Rey HERE: https://amzn.to/3KsWREmEuphoria Season 2 (An HBO Original Series Soundtrack) CD Pre-Order HERE: https://bit.ly/3tNpLczAll eight episodes of season 2 are written and directed by creator Sam Levinson. The hit HBO series made its triumphant return with the first episode of the second season on Sunday, January 9th. After the first season premiered in the summer of 2019, the drama quickly became widely known for its superb selection of featured music as well as its original score from multiplatinum-selling artist and producer Labrinth. Now, each new song on this season's forthcoming soundtrack will amplify the deeply moving storyline for the universally acclaimed show.Created, written and directed by Sam Levinson, starring Emmy winner Zendaya, and produced in partnership with A24, amidst the intertwining lives in the town of East Highland, 17 year old Rue must find hope while balancing the pressures of love, loss and addiction. The ensemble cast of Euphoria includes Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Nika King, Angus Cloud, Jacob Elordi, Algee Smith, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira, Maude Apatow, Javon Walton, Dominic Fike, Storm Reid and Austin Abrams.



