Pop / Rock 23/01/2022

Preston Pablo Releases "Don't Break (My Soul)"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, Canadian singer/songwriter, producer, Preston Pablo, releases "Don't Break (My Soul)" via 31 East / Universal Music. The track was produced by Montreal production duo Banx & Ranx (Dua Lipa, Sia, Little Mix, Sean Paul).

"'Don't Break (My Soul)' is a letter to myself after experiencing heartbreak and true loneliness for the first time," says Preston about the new track. "The song goes through the motions of a breakup; from shock, to pain, to reminiscing on what once was. It reflects on both the bad and the good parts of a failed relationship, showing that there can be light even after all the darkness. After a failed first relationship, perspective and self-love become paramount. I hope that this song can help others the way it has helped me."

"Don't Break (My Soul)" is just a snapshot of what's to come from the emerging artist this year. Stay tuned for much more.






