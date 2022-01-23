John Mellencamp's Highly Anticipated New Album Strictly A One-Eyed Jack Out Now



12. A Life Full Of Rain New York, NY (Top40 Charts) John Mellencamp's new album Strictly A One-Eyed Jack is out now on Republic Records/Universal Music.The album - written and produced by Mellencamp himself at his own Belmont Mall Studios in Bloomington, Indiana - features three collaborations with Bruce Springsteen including the first album single "Wasted Days."Critical acclaim for "Wasted Days":"carries an implicit message about making the most of the years, months and minutes we've got left" - NPR Music"The duo sing and strum along to reflective lyrics about the passage of time, which would feel just as relevant at a cornfield bonfire as on the Metro-North." - Vulture"Two of the nation's most beloved chroniclers…sounds like a pair of old friends sitting around a fire." - Billboard"The singers alternate lines detailing just how precious time can truly be." - People"Mellencamp is a poet of ennui, making him an apt mouthpiece for our moment."- The New Yorker"Mellencamp is absolutely uncompromising and unyielding as an artist."- Forbes"Longtime fans of Mellencamp will find much to like on this new offering from the artist. Time spent listening will certainly not be wasted time." - Top40-Charts.com John Mellencamp - Strictly A One-Eyed Jack:1. Always Lie To Strangers2. Driving In The Rain3. I Am A Man That Worries4. Streets Of Galilee5. Sweet Honey Brown6. Did You Say Such A Thing7. Gone So Soon8. Wasted Days9. Simply A One-Eyed Jack10. Chasing Rainbows11. Lie To Me12. A Life Full Of Rain



