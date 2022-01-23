Shenseea Brings Heat In January With New Single & Video "Lick" Featuring Megan Thee Stallion





Shenseea has ascended through Jamaica's dancehall ranks to become one of the genre's most sought-after artists. She broke through the scene with her viral single "Loodi" feat. Vybez Kartel; the following year, Shenseea toured New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Jamaican artist, Shenseea, has released a brand new single "Lick" featuring Megan Thee Stallion (via Rich Immigrants/Interscope Records/Universal Music). "Lick" is the first official release off Shenseea's upcoming debut album.The single, produced by Murda Beatz, features a popular sample from DJ Flex and Denise Belfon's "Put Your Back In It" reimagined by Shenseea as the track's insatiable hook. Rounding out Shenseea's own saccharine like vocal stylings on the song is Meg's incredible rapid-fire bars turning it into an undeniable power anthem that will have listeners willing for Summer. The song was featured as Apple Music's New Music Daily cover upon release today, check out the technicolour music video that accompanied the single above or stream the track via streaming platforms below:Not one to rest on her laurels, Shenseea has had an incredible lead up to the new single. She was tapped by Kanye West to add her rap and vocal stylings to two different songs on the now Grammy nominated DONDA ("Ok Ok Pt 2" and "Pure Souls") as well as playing her first ever U.S. festivals with Rolling Loud in Miami and New York. All while putting finishing touches on the new project, burning the mic on Funk Flex Freestyle and releasing fan favourites like " Run Run " and "Be Good". "Lick" is Shenseea's first official single of 2022 and will be off her upcoming debut album coming out this year. More information on that soon.Shenseea has ascended through Jamaica's dancehall ranks to become one of the genre's most sought-after artists. She broke through the scene with her viral single "Loodi" feat. Vybez Kartel; the following year, Shenseea toured Europe with dancehall superstar Sean Paul. In 2019, Shenseea signed with Interscope Records (under Rick Immigrants Records) and released her first label single " Blessed " featuring Tyga (now with over 57M views on Youtube). The track which came with a music video was praised by the likes of Hypebeast, FADER, PAPER Magazine, VIBE and more; it quickly racked up over 1,000,000 views overnight. While at work on her debut album, Shenseea has been feeding her fans with one-off singles like "Bad Habit,", "Good Comfort," "Sidechick Song" and more, racking millions of plays across DSPs and Youtube. In 2021, she rose up the ranks further being tapped by Kanye West to add her rap and vocal stylings to two different songs on the Grammy nominated DONDA ("Ok Ok Pt 2" and "Pure Souls") as well as playing her first ever U.S. festivals with Rolling Loud in Miami and New York. With a Billboard "Up Next" title under her belt and "rising" profile by the FADER, New York Times, The Guardian and more, Shenseea is rapidly proving that she is a true artist to watch on an international scale.



