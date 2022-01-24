HILIFE MUSIC GROUP Introduce New Brand Logo

LONDON, UK (Top40 Charts) HILIFE GROUP are thrilled to announce the official introduction of the new company logo as part of the ongoing progression of the company brand. HILIFE MUSIC GROUP one of the HILIFE GROUP subsidiary companies, has expanded a great deal, establishing the brand over the last 14 years, and the company directors felt that it was time for a transformation.



The company has formally introduced their new circular designed logo in line with HILIFE MUSIC GROUP 15-year anniversary, the 15-year milestone taking place this year, 2022.



HILIFE GROUP CEO Adrian Fife said "in addition to the new brand Logo introduction, we have also scheduled a number of music releases throughout HILIFE GROUP record labels, release dates are planned for over the coming months, there will also be several sporting activities that are due to take place through subsidiary company HILIFE SPORT, alongside brand exclusive limited addition clothing releases via JORVINCI and HILIFE DESIGNER BRANDS. Other events and activities will also be taking place throughout the year."



The decision was not taken lightly for the logo introduction and after a number of months and discussions the new logo was presented, evaluated and has now officially been approved.



The new logo announcement is not a replacement of the existing design but rather an introduction of an additional logo, consolidating the brand across the entire HILIFE GROUP, as the traditional HILIFE MUSIC GROUP rectangular branding trademark logo is still active.



The logo will be used for HILIFE GROUP in addition to all subsidiary companies along with their specific individual company logo, including HILIFE MUSIC GROUP, HILIFE MUSIC, HILIFE MEDIA, HILIFE SPORT, AGRADE MUSIC, HI5FIVE, HILIFE DESIGNER BRANDS, JORVINCI, MUZIK-I-MANAGEMENT and FM-ENTERTAINMENT.



Company Chief Executive Officer Adrian Fife stated "until now each part of the HILIFE GROUP of companies worked individually in terms of branding, with no additional information for the consumer connecting the brands, now however, with the introduction of the new company-wide design alongside each company individual logo, the issue is now resolved. HILIFE GROUP Directors and I are honoured and very proud of our history and aspire to move forward in that tradition."



"Over the coming months we will be updating all of our products and services, marketing, literature, online presence, stationery, etc with the new logo addition. We are aware that launching a new logo is a process that can involve many steps and may take some time, so we will finalize the process gradually."



HILIFE MUSIC GROUP, also known as HILIFE MUSIC, is a British independent record and publishing company, based in the United Kingdom with offices in London and Peterborough. HILIFE MUSIC GROUP is the flagship label of HILIFE GROUP, it was founded in 2007 by Chief Executive Officer Adrian Fife.



