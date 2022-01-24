Techniche Recordings's Crew Is Back With A New Smashing VA: "Further Reaches Vol .01"





https://facebook.com/technichesd New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The further we dare to explore, the more grandeur we discover. And thus Techniche Recordings continues on with it's trajectory into new found electronic sound-scapes with a collection of new music made for dark dance floors populated by the techno faithful.In this new discovery we find new audio assets from established TR artists such as Myxzlplix, Scanner Darkly, Villainous Gents, Sleepy & Boo, and G.E.N.E., Josh Taylor (USA) plus a new collaboration from Ciara B & Nathan Gorey.The volume also makes way for debuts from new additions to the roster including Leonardo Chevy, Korkmaz, Taigo Onez, Jon E. Thin and ICanC. Together we make our way to Further Reaches.https://technichrecordings.comhttps://instagram.com/techniche_sdhttps://twitter.com/technicherecordingshttps://facebook.com/technichesd



