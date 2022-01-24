Brothers Osborne's Deluxe Edition Of Their Grammy-Nominated Album Skeletons Out Today





Brothers Osborne's deluxe edition of their third studio album, Skeletons, is out now. Originally released in October 2020, Skeletons features their current single "I'm Not For Everyone," as well as their Top 25 hit "All Night." Included on Skeletons Deluxe, "Younger Me" was released in April as a response to the overwhelming support TJ received after sharing his personal story. John and TJ wrote and produced the track, with Kendell Marvel serving as an additional co-writer. Initially breaking through with their debut album Pawn Shop, the Gold Certified project featured three GRAMMY-nominated tracks including the 2X Platinum Certified No. 1 smash hit "Stay A New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The award-winning duo Brothers Osborne release the deluxe edition of their GRAMMY-nominated album Skeletons. Scoring a nomination for Best Country Album at the upcoming 64th GRAMMY Awards, the critically acclaimed project includes the new tracks "Headstone," "Midnight Rider's Prayer," and "Younger Me." Brothers Osborne's Skeletons Deluxe is available now. The duo opened up about the project to ABC's Nightline in an interview set to air next week. Check local listings for details."Headstone" is produced by Jay Joyce, while "Midnight Rider's Prayer" was recorded at John Osborne's home studio, co-produced by the duo, and with Willie Nelson's personal blessing uses elements of "On the Road Again." "Younger Me," also currently GRAMMY-nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance, rounds out the Skeletons Deluxe track list.Named to multiple end of year "best of" lists, including the all-genre Rolling Stone Best Songs of the Year and Billboard's 100 Best Songs of 2021, "Younger Me" also topped Billboard's Best Country Songs of 2021 list. The outlet declares, "The song serves as a beacon of hope for anyone whose early years are filled with doubt, fear, confusion, and just feeling different from those around them."The reigning CMA Vocal Duo of the Year performed "Younger Me" at this year's CMA Awards and TJ prefaced the performance by sharing, "for many years I would watch this show, year after year, and I always thought how incredible it'd be and I'd dream of being here on this stage, and there were so many things that were so many hurdles for me. And I always truthfully felt like it would never be possible because of my sexuality to be here."Skeletons Deluxe Track List:Lighten Up (John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Daniel Tashian and Ian Fitchuk)All Night (John Osborne, TJ Osborne and Andrew DeRoberts)All the Good Ones Are (TJ Osborne, Lee Miller and Craig Wiseman)I'm Not for Everyone (John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Luke Dick and Natalie Hemby)Skeletons (John Osborne, TJ Osborne and Andrew DeRoberts)Back On The Bottle (John Osborne, TJ Osborne and Hayes Carll)High Note (John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Casey Beathard and Dustin Christensen)Muskrat Greene (John Osborne)Dead Man's Curve (John Osborne, TJ Osborne and Lee Miller)Make It a Good One (John Osborne, TJ Osborne and Stephen Wilson Jr.)Hatin' Somebody (John Osborne, TJ Osborne and Casey Beathard)Old Man's Boots (John Osborne)Younger Me (John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Kendell Marvel)Headstone (John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Kendell Marvel)Midnight Rider's Prayer (John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Paul Moak, Willie Nelson)Two sons from a working-class family, John and TJ Osborne grew up in Deale, MD a water town writing and playing songs for friends and family in their father's shed (watch them return to their hometown in this CBS Sunday Morning segment here). John moved to Nashville first to play in other bands and two years later, TJ joined him. It was then they formed Brothers Osborne as a duo that blends equal parts country and rock into one of the freshest, most identifiable sounds to come out of Nashville in recent years. The singer/songwriter siblings took home their fourth Vocal Duo of the Year trophy at the 55th Annual CMA Awards, in addition to being named ACM Duo of the Year twice. Overall Brothers Osborne have collected five CMA and five ACM trophies, and stand as nine-time GRAMMY nominees - including vying for Best Country Album (Skeletons) and Best Country Duo/Group Performance ("Younger Me" ) at the upcoming 64th GRAMMY Awards. Additionally, they received the ASCAP Vanguard Award in 2019 recognizing artists whose innovative work is helping to shape the future of music.Brothers Osborne's deluxe edition of their third studio album, Skeletons, is out now. Originally released in October 2020, Skeletons features their current single "I'm Not For Everyone," as well as their Top 25 hit "All Night." Included on Skeletons Deluxe, "Younger Me" was released in April as a response to the overwhelming support TJ received after sharing his personal story. John and TJ wrote and produced the track, with Kendell Marvel serving as an additional co-writer. Initially breaking through with their debut album Pawn Shop, the Gold Certified project featured three GRAMMY-nominated tracks including the 2X Platinum Certified No. 1 smash hit "Stay A Little Longer," Top 10 Platinum Certified hit "It Ain't My Fault," and Gold Certified Top 25 hit "21 Summer." Their sophomore album, Port Saint Joe, was nominated for Best Country Album at the 61stGRAMMY Awards and includes the Top 40 GRAMMY-nominated singles "Shoot Me Straight" as well as "I Don't Remember Me (Before You)." Brothers Osborne recently wrapped the WE'RE NOT FOR EVERYONE TOUR, hitting over 50 markets including New York, Los Angeles, Vancouver, Dallas, Atlanta and more.



