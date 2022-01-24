Alessia Cara Releases Best Days (The Remixes) 5-Track Bundle Today

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Alessia Cara
focuses the spotlight on one of the key compositions from her third album In The Meantime as she releases Best Days (The Remixes) available everywhere today via Def Jam Recordings/Universal Music.
The 5-track bundle offers the original single version - described as a "misty piano ballad" by the New York Times - accompanied by four brand new remixes, as follows:
"Best Days
"(featuring Pentatonix)
"Best Days
"(***original track***)
"Best Days
"(King Henry Remix)
"Best Days
"(Takis Remix)
"Best Days
"(Acoustic)
"What if my best days are the days I've left behind?" muses Alessia. She launched the September
2021 release of In The Meantime with a Friday night live performance of "Best Days
" on NBC's The Tonight
Show with Jimmy Fallon, a performance at Central Park during that weekend's star-studded 10th annual Global Citizen Festival, a 24-hour broadcast from New York, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and other locations across six continents. That Monday, she returned to ABC's Good Morning America
for another performance of "Best Days."
Alessia Cara
uses pop music as a diary. Since catapulting to stardom with quintessential loner anthem "Here" in 2015, the singer/songwriter has matured alongside her audience, capturing the highs and lows of adolescence and young adulthood with camera-like clarity. In many ways, Cara's new era is a snapshot of an artist finally processing her meteoric rise in the music industry. The Grammy winner's debut single, "Here," peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 and went on to sell three million copies. Her platinum-selling debut album, Know-It-All, delivered another smash hit with "Scars to Your Beautiful" and she memorably contributed "How Far I'll Go
" to the Moana soundtrack. She then added further platinum plaques to her collection with "Stay," a dizzying club collaboration with Zedd, and an unforgettable feature on Logic's "1-800-273-8255." The Brampton, Ontario, native returned in 2018 with The Pains of Growing, which won a Juno Award for Best Album and Songwriter of the Year cemented Cara as one of her generation's foremost singer/songwriters. In 2021, Alessia has soared even higher with the releases of her new singles + videos "Sweet Dream
" and "Shapeshifter," setting the scene for the September
arrival of her third album, In The Meantime. In November, Alessia's new original song "Feel You Now" was heard in the opening title sequence of Blade Runner: Black
Lotus, introducing enigmatic lead character Elle in the Alcon Entertainment anime action series. January 2022 saw the release of BEST DAYS THE REMIXES, a 5-track package that presented the original version of "Best Days
" (from In The Meantime) coupled with four new remixes of the "misty piano ballad," as the New York Times described Alessia's composition.
