Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 24/01/2022

Alessia Cara Releases Best Days (The Remixes) 5-Track Bundle Today

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Alessia Cara focuses the spotlight on one of the key compositions from her third album In The Meantime as she releases Best Days (The Remixes) available everywhere today via Def Jam Record­­ings/Universal Music.

The 5-track bundle offers the original single version - described as a "misty piano ballad" by the New York Times - accompanied by four brand new remixes, as follows:
"Best Days"(featuring Pentatonix)
"Best Days"(***original track***)
"Best Days"(King Henry Remix)
"Best Days"(Takis Remix)
"Best Days"(Acoustic)

"What if my best days are the days I've left behind?" muses Alessia. She launched the September 2021 release of In The Meantime with a Friday night live performance of "Best Days" on NBC's The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, a performance at Central Park during that weekend's star-studded 10th annual Global Citizen Festival, a 24-hour broadcast from New York, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and other locations across six continents. That Monday, she returned to ABC's Good Morning America for another performance of "Best Days."

Alessia Cara uses pop music as a diary. Since catapulting to stardom with quintessential loner anthem "Here" in 2015, the singer/songwriter has matured alongside her audience, capturing the highs and lows of adolescence and young adulthood with camera-like clarity. In many ways, Cara's new era is a snapshot of an artist finally processing her meteoric rise in the music industry. The Grammy winner's debut single, "Here," peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 and went on to sell three million copies. Her platinum-selling debut album, Know-It-All, delivered another smash hit with "Scars to Your Beautiful" and she memorably contributed "How Far I'll Go" to the Moana soundtrack. She then added further platinum plaques to her collection with "Stay," a dizzying club collaboration with Zedd, and an unforgettable feature on Logic's "1-800-273-8255." The Brampton, Ontario, native returned in 2018 with The Pains of Growing, which won a Juno Award for Best Album and Song­writer of the Year cemented Cara as one of her generation's foremost singer/songwriters. In 2021, Alessia has soared even higher with the releases of her new singles + videos "Sweet Dream" and "Shapeshifter," setting the scene for the September arrival of her third album, In The Meantime. In November, Alessia's new original song "Feel You Now" was heard in the opening title sequence of Blade Runner: Black Lotus, introducing enigmatic lead charac­ter Elle in the Alcon Enter­tainment anime action series. January 2022 saw the release of BEST DAYS THE REMIXES, a 5-track package that presented the original version of "Best Days" (from In The Meantime) coupled with four new remixes of the "misty piano ballad," as the New York Times described Alessia's composition.
www.alessiacara.com






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2022
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0198579 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0034472942352295 secs