Faith Richards Releases Debut Album "I'll Bloom When I'm Ready"

For more information about Faith Richards, I'll Bloom When I'm Ready, and her other music, visit faithrichards.com. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Rising R&B/ Pop artist, Faith Richards, has just released her debut album, I'll Bloom When I'm Ready, this past Friday, which is now available everywhere including Spotify.Richards, who has been featured in Daily Music Roll, Authority Magazine, and Junction City Union, has already garnered over 5 million streams & one and a half million YouTube views, has spent the last year recording and perfecting her 14 track album, which is a powerful mark in the current R&B pop scene. I'll Bloom When I'm Ready boldly blends genres with R&B melodies, Neo-soul instrumentations, pop structures, and soulful vocals. The Album was born when Faith accepted herself as she is - her unfiltered thoughts and the raw truth of her 24 years on earth.Each track takes the listener on a journey through her heartbreak, search for identity (often in the wrong places), & her ultimate realization that everything she needs comes from within. The perfect balance in presence of piano, electric guitar, and celll throughout, make this album feel like a safe haven and a source of graceful empowerment.Only a few years into professionally pursuing music, Richards has quickly gained a dedicated following of " Faithful " fans and received placements in multiple Netflix movies, and ABC, NBC, USA Network shows rating from the Bachelorette and Temptation Island to Kabmili: The Whole 30 Yards. With a growing based in South Asia and South Korea through Praus Music, her music has truly reached around the globe, where she's planning a Korean tour with her Danal Entertainment Korean Team. Through it all, she prays that her music simply helps people to feel "whether that be sad, happy, excited, heartbroken, or in love as long as you feen an emotion, you feel alive.For more information about Faith Richards, I'll Bloom When I'm Ready, and her other music, visit faithrichards.com.



