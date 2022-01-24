5X-Grammy Nominee + Gospel Powerhouse Ricky Dillard Presents New Album Breakthrough: The Exodus (Live)



Breakthrough: The Exodus (Live) Tracklist

Introduction

Behold Christ The Lord

Making Room

Keep Going Intro

Keep Going

Redeemed

I'm Free

Praise The Name Of Jesus

Up There Intro

Up There

Breakthrough feat. D'Shondra

All Of My Help

Things Are Gonna Get Better Intro

Things Are Gonna Get Better feat. Kim Burrell

Thank You

He Won't Fail Intro

He Won't Fail Intro

He Won't Fail. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, Chicago native, American gospel powerhouse and "legend in his own right" (Flaunt Mag) Ricky Dillard shares his newest album and sophomore release with Motown Gospel, Breakthrough: The Exodus. Accompanied with live recordings and video performances for each song, Dillard and his iconic New Generation Chorale deliver breathtaking harmonies and dynamic range.Last year, Dillard released the Grammy nominated album Choirmaster, which he views as a "part one" of Breakthrough; he even goes on to describe the two releases as Sunday Morning and Sunday Evening recordings respectively. Having been a source of inspiration for artists ranging from Kirk Franklin to Kanye West, Breakthrough: The Exodus, is Dillard's latest and most thrilling chapter in a career that spans thirty years.Alongside the album release, Ricky Dillard announces his upcoming free virtual/digital concert, The Breakthrough Experience, in partnership with Moment House. Moment House is a premium digital live platform that connects artists and their core fans for global, elevated ticketed experiences - called Moments. On January 30 at 7pm ET, fans from around the world will be able to tune in and check out Dillard and his thunderous choir that has helped garner him a number of accolades ranging from multiple Grammy and Dove Award nominations to several Stellar Awards and an NAACP Image Award, along with exclusive interviews and unreleased content.




