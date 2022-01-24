Rockabye Baby! Lullaby Renditions Of Blake Shelton: Out 2/4 On CMH Label Group





P.S. Not a baby? Not a parent? Not a problem. We won't tell if you listen on your own... New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The lullaby maestros at Rockabye Baby are at it again for their first release of the new year: Rockabye Baby! Lullaby Renditions of Blake Shelton, out February 4th.Made for the boys(and girls) 'round here with a craving for country, the album features gentle, sleepy-time renditions of Blake Shelton's greatest hits, including " God's Country ", " Nobody But You ", and " Honey Bee ".The music video for " God's Country " is out now, watch it here: https://youtu.be/SYPGQfXTVCoUsing percussion, xylophones, glockenspiel, and more, each song has been transformed into the perfect, gentle lullaby to send you and your baby off to dreamland. Trust us: with a cozy pillow and these peaceful instrumental covers of Mr. Shelton, you'll be happy anywhere.Lullaby Renditions of Blake Shelton Track Listing:1. God's Country2. Honey Bee3. Boys 'Round Here4. Nobody But You5. Austin6. Some Beach7. Happy Anywhere8. Sangria9. Ol' Red10. Sure Be Cool if You Did11. Who Are You When I'm Not Looking?12. God Gave Me YouRockabye Baby is the world's leading lullaby brand! With over 100 releases to our name and over 2 billion streams since our humble beginnings, we continue to bring joy and rest to parents and babies the world over.Our independent, Los Angeles-based team of music lovers, parents, and creative individuals lovingly crafts instrumental lullaby renditions of your favorite artists. Some of our fan-favorites include: The Beatles, Marvin Gaye, Bob Marley, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Snoop Dogg, Coldplay, Queen, Led Zeppelin, Journey, Prince and Adele.With twinkling bells, childlike percussion and more, our instrumental lullabies bring your favorite songs to life in a whole new way, perfect for sharing your favorite music with your baby and easing sleepless nights. Think of us as a bridge connecting who you've always been with who you're becoming inyour beautiful new life as a parent.P.S. Not a baby? Not a parent? Not a problem. We won't tell if you listen on your own...



