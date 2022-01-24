Reelz Adds "Meat Loaf: A Special Tribute" To Revised Wednesday, January 26 Primetime Lineup





SCHEDULE CHANGE ALERT:

Programming originally scheduled to air on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 from 7pm ET - 2am ET has been changed to the below lineup:



Meat Loaf: A Special Tribute at 7pm ET/ 4pm PT. An intimate look at the wild ride to the top taken by the multi-platinum artist who also acted in cult classics Rocky Horror Picture Show, Wayne's World and Fight Club. From Las Vegas, where at the time of filming he was performing at Planet Hollywood, Marvin Lee Aday, aka Meat Loaf, describes his early life growing up in Dallas Texas, his pursuit of the rock and roll dream, continuing his career as a singer and entertainer for more than 40 years and the events that birthed his epic and one-of-a-kind name. The documentary also delves into his rollercoaster relationship with writer Jim Steinman who crafted several of the rocker's best songs and albums and the clashes that nearly derailed Meat Loaf's career. Viewers will also hear from Tim Curry sharing his experience working with



Led Zeppelin: Breaking the Band at 10pm ET/ 7pm PT. At the height of the band's success in the '70s Led Zeppelin became the world's first rock supergroup selling more than 300 million albums and headlining 600 concerts worldwide. Led Zeppelin's rock star excesses became the stuff of legend and dark rumors swirled around their closely guarded inner circle. But after nearly a decade at the top disaster engulfed the band and fans speculated that Led Zeppelin was finally paying the price for their huge success. Even now 40 years after the split the band's popularity remains with fans new and old clamoring for a final reunion which has been described as the "billion dollar tour" by promoters worldwide. But lead singer Robert Plant has sworn that he will never play with Led Zeppelin again denying lead guitarist Jimmy Page and bass guitarist John Paul Jones the reunion they want. So what really happened to the once close members of the world's greatest ever rock band? Why won't they ever play together again? Or will they? Additional chance to watch at 2am ET/ 11pm PT.




