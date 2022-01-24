Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 24/01/2022

Kin Chi Kat - Seduction

Kin Chi Kat - Seduction
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Kin Chi Kat are Kat Stroganova, Nick Khinchikashvili & Ashley Slater (Freakpower, Dub Pistols, Loose Tubes, Kitten & The Hip) and their sound is ripped straight out of the pages of the 80's Soviet Disco movemnent

After taking some time out during lockdown, 'Seduction' is their first new recording in two years, it's a slow burning Disco ANTHEM set to take over dance floors this Spring. A sultry,slick beat with a sensuous vibe throughout, it's a surefire hit.

There is also superb remixes from Kouncil House, Ted Nilsson and Danny Wheels. Available on all streaming platforms and Bandcamp on February 11th 2022.

https://www.facebook.com/KinChiKat
https://www.instagram.com/kinchikat/






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2022
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0206361 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0056772232055664 secs