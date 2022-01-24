Kin Chi Kat - Seduction





https://www.instagram.com/kinchikat/ New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Kin Chi Kat are Kat Stroganova, Nick Khinchikashvili & Ashley Slater (Freakpower, Dub Pistols, Loose Tubes, Kitten & The Hip) and their sound is ripped straight out of the pages of the 80's Soviet Disco movemnentAfter taking some time out during lockdown, 'Seduction' is their first new recording in two years, it's a slow burning Disco ANTHEM set to take over dance floors this Spring. A sultry,slick beat with a sensuous vibe throughout, it's a surefire hit.There is also superb remixes from Kouncil House, Ted Nilsson and Danny Wheels. Available on all streaming platforms and Bandcamp on February 11th 2022.https://www.facebook.com/KinChiKathttps://www.instagram.com/kinchikat/



