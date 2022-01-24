New! Original Blues And Jazz Compilation Vocalist Kathy Lyon On Montrose Records



Kathy is known internationally for her delivery of marvelous vocal quality along with her remarkable scat capabilities which are the icing on this new cake. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Recorded in the mountains of New Mexico at Montrose Records West Pensacola based vocalist Kathy Lyon teams with veteran guitar stylist Rich Chorne' to deliver six new Kathy Lyon originals.The brand new release "Who Knew?" straddles the jazz and blues worlds with six new originals including Who Knew Love Could Be Like This, Much Too Late Now, See You Soon, Start A New Chapter, I'd Rather Sleep Alone, and Favorite Fantasy.The sessions were managed by Richard Cagle with the mixing and mastering being handled by James Hoover. (Hoover Studios Houston).Kathy shares, "I am so thrilled with this project. The collaborative efforts of Ruben Guitierrez (keys) Erik Unsworth (bass) and Ricky Malachi (drums) along with my good friend Rich Chorne' were simply stated, remarkable. Everything was in place and the music flowed smoothly, it felt good, comfortable with the end result now ready for distribution. It's an exciting time for sure."Kathy is known internationally for her delivery of marvelous vocal quality along with her remarkable scat capabilities which are the icing on this new cake.



