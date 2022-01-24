Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Jazz 24/01/2022

New! Original Blues And Jazz Compilation Vocalist Kathy Lyon On Montrose Records

New! Original Blues And Jazz Compilation Vocalist Kathy Lyon On Montrose Records
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Recorded in the mountains of New Mexico at Montrose Records West Pensacola based vocalist Kathy Lyon teams with veteran guitar stylist Rich Chorne' to deliver six new Kathy Lyon originals.
The brand new release "Who Knew?" straddles the jazz and blues worlds with six new originals including Who Knew Love Could Be Like This, Much Too Late Now, See You Soon, Start A New Chapter, I'd Rather Sleep Alone, and Favorite Fantasy.
The sessions were managed by Richard Cagle with the mixing and mastering being handled by James Hoover. (Hoover Studios Houston).

Kathy shares, "I am so thrilled with this project. The collaborative efforts of Ruben Guitierrez (keys) Erik Unsworth (bass) and Ricky Malachi (drums) along with my good friend Rich Chorne' were simply stated, remarkable. Everything was in place and the music flowed smoothly, it felt good, comfortable with the end result now ready for distribution. It's an exciting time for sure."
Kathy is known internationally for her delivery of marvelous vocal quality along with her remarkable scat capabilities which are the icing on this new cake.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2022
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0178609 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0031321048736572 secs