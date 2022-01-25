Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
25/01/2022

Hey-Zooz Reveals Infectious New Single 'Keep It 100'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Gaining attention from Grammy-Award winner Craig King, Hey-Zooz is certainly on the right path to stardom. Storming onto the Atlanta hip-hop scene with performances during 2019 Superbowl week, Hey-Zooz has been going from strength to strength ever since. Back with new single 'Keep It 100', the infectious new single commands a dancefloor with the spotlight firmly on Hey-Zooz.

"Keep It 100 is what we all want in any relationship. In relationships all we want is the other person to be honest and keep it real and at the time my relationships didnt feel like it had the honesty that I wanted," explains Hey-Zooz - an artist on a mission to change hip-hop forever.

Bringing you up to speed, in 2019, Hey-Zooz suffered a major loss that inspired his EP Recovery where he dove into both physical and mental health. He believes that through consistency and hard work anyone can see success—no matter how difficult life gets.After releasing multiple singles, in 2021 he released his album Welcome to Life which dives into his life in both West Bank, Israel and The United States.

Mysterious, contemplative and sleazy, 'Keep It 100' reels you in with its playful manner. Based on the biblical story of Samson and Delilah, the beat was further made by Micah "Play Play" Cohn and Juergen "Juergyuno" Williams in Hey-Zooz's home studio.

