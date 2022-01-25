Musician EL-Jay Starts 2022 Gaining Rave Reviews For His New Single "Love Sick"





EL-Jay put music on hold during his middle and high school years, but he returned to his musical roots during his first year in college. He has featured in the film Never Heard and has also been part of TV shows, several commercials, and many music videos.



The talented musician recently released a single titled Love Sick. The single highlights the pangs of love. This single is available on leading platforms like Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music, and others.



EL-Jay last went on a tour three years ago. And the artist is eager to meet his fans once again. The artist will be setting off on a musical tour in February. He will also be seen at some festivals.



Apart from this, he also has an EP project with six songs coming up. It also features a guest in it. The artist is also working on a television reality show. BIG C Style, the founder of Snoop Dog and EL-Jay's manager, also has a lot of major ventures coming up in 2022.



Exclusive merchandises for his fans are available on the site www.ELJAYMUSIC.com. Updates about his music will also be available on this site.



For more details on EL-Jay, visit :

Website: https://www.eljaymusic.com

Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/therealeljay

Tiktok- therealeljay_



Musician EL-Jay is popular for his Neo-Soul, Pop Flow, and R&B Music. Entertainment and music have been a part of his life from an early age. He has featured in the film Never Heard and has also been part of TV shows, several commercials, and many music videos. EL-Jay is the son of double-platinum (" New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Musician EL-Jay is popular for his Neo-Soul, Pop Flow, and R&B Music. Entertainment and music have been a part of his life from an early age. He showed interest in music, acting, and modeling from an early age. He taught himself to dance at the age of five. His inspiration was Michael Jackson. He started mimicking Jackson and entertaining others with his moves. He is the son of double-platinum artist Rome, known for his song "I Belong To You."EL-Jay put music on hold during his middle and high school years, but he returned to his musical roots during his first year in college. He has featured in the film Never Heard and has also been part of TV shows, several commercials, and many music videos.The talented musician recently released a single titled Love Sick. The single highlights the pangs of love. This single is available on leading platforms like Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music, and others.EL-Jay last went on a tour three years ago. And the artist is eager to meet his fans once again. The artist will be setting off on a musical tour in February. He will also be seen at some festivals.Apart from this, he also has an EP project with six songs coming up. It also features a guest in it. The artist is also working on a television reality show. BIG C Style, the founder of Snoop Dog and EL-Jay's manager, also has a lot of major ventures coming up in 2022.Exclusive merchandises for his fans are available on the site www.ELJAYMUSIC.com. Updates about his music will also be available on this site.For more details on EL-Jay, visit :Website: https://www.eljaymusic.comInstagram- https://www.instagram.com/therealeljayTiktok- therealeljay_Musician EL-Jay is popular for his Neo-Soul, Pop Flow, and R&B Music. Entertainment and music have been a part of his life from an early age. He has featured in the film Never Heard and has also been part of TV shows, several commercials, and many music videos. EL-Jay is the son of double-platinum (" I Belong To You ") R&B singer Rome. A lot of promising things are coming on the way.



