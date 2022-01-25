Mirabelle Fobi Embraces The Moment On New Single "Zigiyaga"





For more on this rising star, visit Mirabelle Fobi's website and follow her via Instagram. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Cameroonian-American nurse, singer/songwriter, producer, and model Mirabelle Fobi delivers another soaring performance on her new single "Zigiyaga". With an enduring and undeniable tropical flavor that radiates from this affirmational track, Mirabelle brings together an eclectic blend of Afro Funk and Blues that's just as charming as it is motivational. "Zigiyaga", which translates to "Live Now", is all about embracing the moment and picking yourself up through the good and bad. After coming out of a pandemic and healthcare's strongest year in history, she wanted to turn all the affliction she came across into a new life, with an uplifting song. She says, "Never give up on your dream."Guided by influences that range from Soul and Motown legends like James Brown and Aretha Franklin to the modern Adult Contemporary of Celion Dion and Sam Cooke, Mirabelle is breathing a new and exciting voice into the Pop music landscape, while bringing her cultural roots to the forefront of every expression. Not running short on talent, the Orange County-based performer also possesses an MBA & BSN."Zigiyaga" is now available on all music platforms, including YouTube. It is also accompanied by a music video with a feel-good act of freedom and vibrant choreography that will certainly make everyone move with happiness and liberty.For more on this rising star, visit Mirabelle Fobi's website and follow her via Instagram.



